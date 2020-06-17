‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ Will Use Blow-Up Dolls for Sex Scenes

“The Bold and the Beautiful” has found a creative way to film its intimate sex scenes in the social distancing era: Using blow-up dolls.

“We have some life-like blow up dolls that have been sitting around here for the past 15 years, that we’ve used for various other stories — (like) when people were presumed dead,” Bradley Bell, executive producer and head writer, told Forbes. “We’re dusting off the dolls and putting new wigs and make-up on them and they’ll be featured in love scenes.”

Bell added that for intimate scenes that also involve touching (and a live body that can move), they will use actors’ spouses, provided they test negative for COVID-19.

The CBS soap opera returned to its Television City soundstage on Wednesday, becoming the first U.S. television series to get back to work following the three-month shutdown amid the coronavirus pandemic. Last month, the series was renewed for two more seasons, which will take it through Season 35 and 2022. The hope is for new original episodes to begin airing in early-to-mid July, though no airdate has been set yet.

The cast and crew will be tested for coronavirus daily as part of the health protocol. “The Bold and the Beautiful” has also hired a COVID-19 director who will be on set at all times to make sure proper protocols are followed as set forth by L.A. County, the City of Los Angeles, and each of the Hollywood guilds. The series will also be allowing fewer cast and crew on set per day than before, or they will be asked to come in shifts. All will be required to social distance themselves and wear face masks at all times, with an exception made for actors who are filming a scene.