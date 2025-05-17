Kevin Bacon’s ‘The Bondsman’ Canceled After One Season on Prime Video

The action-horror series created by Grainger David premiered April 3

“The Bondsman” is going back into the earth. Prime Video has canceled the action-horror series starring Kevin Bacon just a month and a half after premiering in the streaming platform, TheWrap has learned.

Per the official logline, the series followed Hub Halloran (Bacon), “a backwoods bounty hunter who comes back from the dead with an unexpected second chance at life, love, and a nearly-forgotten musical career — only to find that his old job now has a demonic new twist.”

From Blumhouse Television, Marker 96 and CrimeThink Production Company and created by Grainger David, “The Bondsman” was executive produced by David, showrunner Erik Oleson, Jason Blum, Jeremy Gold, Chris Dickie and Chris McCumber for Blumhouse Television, Kevin Bacon and Paul E. Shapiro.  Erik Holmberg served as co-executive producer. 

It premiered April 3 on Prime Video.

The show also starred Jennifer Nettles, Beth Grant, Damon Herriman, Maxwell Jenkins, Jolene Purdy, Kathrine Barnes, Mike Kaye, Denitra Isler and Jay Ali.

