Go Pro Today

‘The Boys’ Showrunner Teases Fallout From Butcher’s Devastating Reunion With Becca

“We’re ripping away everything Butcher thought he knew, and he needs to build something else in its place,” Eric Kripke tells TheWrap

and | September 11, 2020 @ 4:00 PM Last Updated: September 11, 2020 @ 4:09 PM
The Boys Butcher

Amazon Prime Video

(Warning: This post contains spoilers for Episode 204 of “The Boys,” titled “Nothing Like It in the World.”)

Billy Butcher’s (Karl Urban) long-awaited reunion with his recently-found-out-is-still-alive wife, Becca (Shantel VanSanten) did not end with the happy-ever-after Butcher was probably dreaming of, one where he rescues Becca from the clutches of Vought and leaves her supe kid behind. That lead to a devastating scene — which made even showrunner Eric Kripke shed tears — where Becca upends everything Butcher ever thought he knew about himself.

“Part of the story this season is we’re ripping away everything Butcher thought he knew, and he needs to build something else in its place,” Kripke told TheWrap. “And what he thought was: ‘This woman saved me, and then when she was taken away I’ve been on this just mission of vengeance to get payback for her.'”

Except that, as Becca put it, that was never the case. “And it turns out she’s not dead,” Kripke continues. “She says, ‘You imagined all of these times of me saving you. You put me on pedestal after I was gone. I became this somehow angel who saved you, when I’m a real woman who wants to get high and eat Cheetos and you put me in this impossible position. And your incredible amounts of rage have happened since you were a kid.'”

Also Read: 'The Boys' Showrunner on Weekly-Release Backlash: 'It's Not Fun to See Bad Reviews on a Thing People Actually Love'

That realization for Butcher — that not only is Becca perfectly happy with keeping her supe kid, but that his anger was not solely because he wanted revenge against Homelander (Antony Starr) for raping his wife — drives the rest of Butcher’s narrative this season, says Kripke.

“I like the idea of poking at that trope and saying that’s not actually a thing. You were a piece of s–t long before you ever met her. And so he needs to now, now that he’s realizing that, he needs to decide what he’s going to do with that information. And he’s not going to handle it well, but it does lead to some really interesting places and we dig deeper. And as the season goes on, we’ll go deeper into Butcher’s past and how he came to be this way.”

TheWrap has more on Friday’s episode, the fourth of “The Boys” second season, including that big Liberty reveal and Kripke’s response to angry reviewers upset about the Amazon Studios’ series decision to switch to a weekly roll out this year.

Fall TV 2020: All the Premiere Dates for New and Returning Shows - So Far (Photos)

  • fall premiere dates 2020 Fox/ABC/Amazon/FX
  • Teen Mom 2 MTV
  • 16 and Recovering - MTV MTV
  • Transplant - Season 1 NBC
  • House of Payne BET
  • Assisted Living BET
  • AP Bio Season 3 Peacock
  • HBO Max
  • Away Hilary Swank Netflix
  • Noughts and Crosses Peacock
  • Stormfront Aya Cash The Boys Season 2 Amazon Prime Video
  • Viola Davis and husband OWN
  • Method Man in Power Book II: Ghost Starz
  • American Ninja Warrior - season 11 NBC
  • LA's Finest - Season 1 - Episode 101 Spectrum Originals
  • Woke Lamorne Morris Hulu
  • Madison Reyes in "Julie and the Phantoms" on Netflix Netflix
  • The Duchess Netflix
  • our cartoon president trump colbert showtime Showtime
  • Dancing With the Stars ABC
  • The Third Day HBO
  • We Are Who We Are HBO
  • Enslaved Epix
  • Comedy Central
  • Challenger_ Final Flight Netflix
  • FXX
  • Departure - Season 1 Peacock
  • The Great Pottery Throw Down HBO Max
  • Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous Hulu
  • Pen15 Hulu
  • Ratched Sarah Paulson Netflix
  • Worlds Funniest Animals The CW
  • LA's Finest Fox
  • filthy rich Fox
  • Nick Cannon Masked Singer Fox
  • I Can See Your Voice Fox
  • Rainn Wilson Utopia Amazon
  • A Wilderness of Error FX
  • Simpsons Fox
  • Bless the Harts Fox
  • Bobs Burgers Fox
  • Showtime
  • Family Guy Fox
  • Fargo Year 4 - Chris Rock FX
  • The Weakest Link - Season 1 NBC
  • Gangs of London AMC
  • Salisbury Poisonings AMC
  • Connecting - Season 1 NBC
  • Monsterland Getty
  • Emily in Paris Netflix
  • Undercover Boss CBS
  • Warrior
  • Pandora
  • Ethan Hawke Good Lord Bird Showtime Showtime
  • britannia Epix
  • The Walking Dead World Beyond AMC
  • Soulmates AMC
  • Swamp Thing DC Universe
  • Ellen's Game of Games - Season 2 NBC
  • NEXT Fox
  • Devils Patrick Dempsey The CW
  • Coroner The CW
  • Supernatural The CW
  • CW - The Outpost The CW
  • Disney+
  • Haunting of Bly Manor Netflix
  • fear the walking dead ftwd season 6 premiere and trailer AMC
  • CLARE CRAWLEY bachelorette ABC
  • Tell Me a Story The CW
  • The Amazing Race CBS
  • Sistas BET
  • Star Trek Discovery Season 3 CBS All Access
  • Helstrom Hulu Comic-Con at Home San Diego Comic-Con Trailer Hulu
  • Grand Army Netflix
  • Shark Tank ABC
  • ABC
  • Getty
  • Who Wants to Be a Millionaire ABC
  • Card Sharks ABC
  • Unsolved Mysteries Netflix
  • The Voice NBC
  • The Goldbergs ABC
  • The Conners ABC
  • Blackish ABC
  • Superstore - Season 4 NBC
  • Queens Gambit Netflix
  • The Undoing HBO
  • American Housewife ABC
  • Mandalorian Disney+
  • A Teacher Kate Mara FX on Hulu
  • NBC
  • Chicago Med - Season 4 NBC
  • Chicago Fire - Season 7 NBC
  • Chicago P.D. - Season 6 NBC
  • Law & Order: Special Victims Unit - Season 21 NBC
  • The Blacklist Red NBC
  • the crown season 3 queen elizabeth conspiracy theories harold wilson anthony blunt russian Netflix
  • Animaniacs Hulu
  • The Stand CBS All Access
1 of 99

Here’s when 98 broadcast, cable and streaming series debut and come back

Fall will be here before we know it and it's safe to say that when it arrives, everyone will still be staying at home as much as possible to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Luckily, dozens of new and returning shows are premiering this autumn to keep you company. TheWrap has rounded up all the dates we know -- so far -- for Fall TV shows' debuts. We will continue to update the list as more become available.

For the purposes of this gallery, we've designated Sept. 1 as the beginning of fall rather than the official Sept. 22 start, since "Fall TV" is sure to be more loosely defined this year.

Also Read: Here Are the Premiere Dates for Broadcast TV’s New and Returning Fall Shows (Updating)

View In Gallery

Related Content