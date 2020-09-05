‘The Boys’ Boss Eric Kripke on How Stan Edgar and Vought Will Deal With Their Compound V Problem

(Warning: This post contains spoilers for “The Boys” Season 2 Episodes 1-3.)

The truth is out there: In Episode 3 of Season 2 of “The Boys,” Annie (Erin Moriarty) and Hughie (Jack Quaid) pull off their plan to leak the news that superheroes are not born, but made through the use of Vought’s Compound V chemical. So Vought is finally going down, right? Right??!

Well, by the end of the hour, Vought CEO Stan Edgar (Giancarlo Esposito) has thrown the whole PR nightmare on the now-deceased Madelyn Stillwell (Elisabeth Shue) and pledged to the public to get to the bottom of the scandal — which he, as we viewers know, has been aware of this entire time.

So what happens next?

“Here’s what I will tease, without giving it away, which is Edgar is an intelligent, Machiavellian CEO,” “The Boys” co-creator and showrunner Eric Kripke told TheWrap. “We hit pretty strongly from Episode 201 on that he knows the V news is gonna come out and he’s already got plans in place as to how to turn that to his advantage — of which Stormfront (series newcomer Aya Cash) will be a big part of.”

“He says to Homelander (Antony Starr), ‘I don’t have to tell you why I put Stormfront on the team.’ But ultimately, she’s on the team because he’s got a plan of how he can leverage this news about Compound V into more profits for the company,” Kripke continued. “So I think they’re going to survive just fine. I think at the end of the day, which is sort of a point we’re making, so many of these companies, they say, ‘We’re too big to fail!’ And for some reason that’s OK? And I think Vought is no exception.”

A new episode of “The Boys” Season 2 will drop next Friday, Sept. 11, on Amazon Prime Video.