Go Pro Today

‘The Boys': Shawn Ashmore on ‘Super Twisted’ Supe Porn and Lamplighter’s Fiery Decision

“I think Lamplighter knows right then and there that’s what he’s going to go do,” actor tells TheWrap

| October 2, 2020 @ 4:02 PM
Lamplighter Shawn Ashmore

Amazon Prime Video

(Warning: This post contains major spoilers for Episode 207 of “The Boys” Season 2, titled “Butcher, Baker, Candlestick Maker.”)

Lamplighter (Shawn Ashmore) lit himself up — literally — at the end of this week’s episode of “The Boys,” committing suicide in Vought International headquarters ahead of his scheduled appearance to testify against his old company before congress. He made his fiery decision once he had helped Hughie (Jack Quaid) break into the building to save Starlight (Erin Moriarty), deciding to torch himself in front of the spot where his old statue with the other Supes of the Seven used to reside, but has since been replaced by new members.

Ashmore tells TheWrap Lamplighter’s choice to die by his own hand was made before he even left the safe house with Hughie. It was actually made at the end of last week’s episode of “The Boys,” when Colonel Mallory (Laila Robins) pointed a gun at his head and almost pulled the trigger before Frenchie (Tomer Kapon) convinced her he could help them. And he almost did when he agreed to testify, but now that plan has gone up in flames.

Also Read: Eric Kripke Says 'The Boys' Supe College Spinoff Is 'Loosely Inspired' by 'X-Men' Parody From Comics

“I think when Mallory confronts him with the gun, he’s basically like, kill me. He is suicidal, he’s suicidal, absolutely,” Ashmore said. “Whether he was actually going to commit suicide or whatever, he’s on the verge the whole time, even before they come along. So I think that the second the opportunity comes — and he talks about it, he’s like, ‘I’m dead anyway.’ There’s no life left for him when he’s talking to Hughie. Hughie’s like, ‘You don’t have to sit here and do all this and watch this stuff. It’s not healthy.’ He’s like, ‘What’s the difference? I testify and I’m dead and gone. My life is over.'”

“So I think when the opportunity to go into Vought and to help Starlight happens, in that scene where Hughie is convincing Lamplighter to help him, I think Lamplighter knows right then and there that’s what he’s going to go do,” he continued. “Because once he gets there, there’s not a lot of thought, you know? He says, ‘I wanted to do it in front of the statue. I wanted to make my dad proud.’ And it’s not there and he’s disappointed. He’s been replaced. And so I think that, from the second that Hughie asks him to go help him at Vought, he knows what he’s going to go do.”

Before they head over to Vought, Lamplighter and Hughie spend some quality time together watching supe-themed porn featuring some of Lamplighter’s old co-workers. Well OK, maybe it was awkward on screen — but Ashmore sure enjoyed shooting it.

Also Read: 'The Boys' Star Aya Cash Says 'Everyone Should Be Terrified' of Stormfront and Homelander's Plans

“The Supe porn wasn’t shot when we were watching it, so we were imagining what it was going to be. We had the titles and the covers were made. But it wasn’t until I watched the the episode that I actually saw what was happening, and it was hilarious,” Ashmore said. “And it’s super twisted to be watching porn of your old friends and teammates and the people that you look up to and want to be with again. So it’s living in this weird fantasy, stuck in this rut where he just wants to be back where he was and is OK if that’s the closest he can get to it, some D-level weird porn… I also like that he’s making Hughie watch it, who is so uncomfortable with it.”

The Season 2 finale of “The Boys” launches next Friday on Amazon Prime Video.

Fall TV 2020: All the Premiere Dates for New and Returning Shows - So Far (Photos)

  • fall premiere dates 2020 Fox/ABC/Amazon/FX
  • Teen Mom 2 MTV
  • 16 and Recovering - MTV MTV
  • Transplant - Season 1 NBC
  • House of Payne BET
  • Assisted Living BET
  • AP Bio Season 3 Peacock
  • HBO Max
  • Away Hilary Swank Netflix
  • Noughts and Crosses Peacock
  • Stormfront Aya Cash The Boys Season 2 Amazon Prime Video
  • Viola Davis and husband OWN
  • Method Man in Power Book II: Ghost Starz
  • American Ninja Warrior - season 11 NBC
  • LA's Finest - Season 1 - Episode 101 Spectrum Originals
  • Woke Lamorne Morris Hulu
  • Madison Reyes in "Julie and the Phantoms" on Netflix Netflix
  • The Duchess Netflix
  • our cartoon president trump colbert showtime Showtime
  • Dancing With the Stars ABC
  • The Third Day HBO
  • We Are Who We Are HBO
  • Enslaved Epix
  • Comedy Central
  • Challenger_ Final Flight Netflix
  • FXX
  • Departure - Season 1 Peacock
  • The Great Pottery Throw Down HBO Max
  • Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous Hulu
  • Pen15 Hulu
  • Ratched Sarah Paulson Netflix
  • Worlds Funniest Animals The CW
  • LA's Finest Fox
  • filthy rich Fox
  • Nick Cannon Masked Singer Fox
  • I Can See Your Voice Fox
  • Rainn Wilson Utopia Amazon
  • A Wilderness of Error FX
  • Simpsons Fox
  • Bless the Harts Fox
  • Bobs Burgers Fox
  • Showtime
  • Family Guy Fox
  • Fargo Year 4 - Chris Rock FX
  • The Weakest Link - Season 1 NBC
  • Gangs of London AMC
  • Salisbury Poisonings AMC
  • Monsterland Getty
  • Emily in Paris Netflix
  • Undercover Boss CBS
  • Warrior
  • snl saturday night live weekend update michael che on stay at home protesters NBC
  • Pandora
  • Ethan Hawke Good Lord Bird Showtime Showtime
  • britannia Epix
  • The Walking Dead World Beyond AMC
  • Soulmates AMC
  • Swamp Thing DC Universe
  • Ellen's Game of Games - Season 2 NBC
  • NEXT Fox
  • Devils Patrick Dempsey The CW
  • Coroner The CW
  • Supernatural The CW
  • Connecting - Season 1 NBC
  • CW - The Outpost The CW
  • Disney+
  • Haunting of Bly Manor Netflix
  • fear the walking dead ftwd season 6 premiere and trailer AMC
  • CLARE CRAWLEY bachelorette ABC
  • Tell Me a Story The CW
  • The Amazing Race CBS
  • Sistas BET
  • Star Trek Discovery Season 3 CBS All Access
  • Helstrom Hulu Comic-Con at Home San Diego Comic-Con Trailer Hulu
  • Grand Army Netflix
  • Shark Tank ABC
  • ABC
  • Getty
  • Who Wants to Be a Millionaire ABC
  • Card Sharks ABC
  • Unsolved Mysteries Netflix
  • The Voice NBC
  • The Goldbergs ABC
  • The Conners ABC
  • Blackish ABC
  • Queens Gambit Netflix
  • The Undoing HBO
  • American Housewife ABC
  • Superstore - Season 4 NBC
  • Mandalorian Disney+
  • The Good Doctor ABC
  • A Teacher Kate Mara FX on Hulu
  • NBC
  • Chicago Med - Season 4 NBC
  • Chicago Fire - Season 7 NBC
  • Chicago P.D. - Season 6 NBC
  • Station 19 ABC
  • Law & Order: Special Victims Unit - Season 21 NBC
  • ELLEN POMPEO Greys Anatomy ABC
  • The Blacklist Red NBC
  • the crown season 3 queen elizabeth conspiracy theories harold wilson anthony blunt russian Netflix
  • Kylie Bunbury ABC
  • For Life ABC
  • A Million Little Things ABC
  • Animaniacs Hulu
  • The Stand CBS All Access
1 of 106

Here’s when 105 broadcast, cable and streaming series debut and come back

Fall has arrived and chances are the season will see everyone still staying at home as much as possible to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Luckily, dozens of new and returning shows are premiering this autumn to keep you company. TheWrap has rounded up all the dates we know -- so far -- for Fall TV shows' debuts. We will continue to update the list as more become available.

For the purposes of this gallery, we've designated Sept. 1 as the beginning of fall rather than the official Sept. 22 start, since "Fall TV" is sure to be more loosely defined this year.

Also Read: ‘The Masked Singer’ Pulled Off Its Pandemic Season With Animation, Fan Voting and a Baby Alien

View In Gallery

Related Content