Go Pro Today

‘The Boys’ Actor Shawn Ashmore Tells Us Who Would Win a Fight Between Iceman and Lamplighter

“X-Men” star trades ice for fire on this week’s episode of the Amazon Prime Video series

and | September 25, 2020 @ 4:00 PM
The Boys Lamplighter X-Men Iceman Shawn Ashmore

Amazon/20th Century Fox

This week on “The Boys,” we finally got to see the “hero” Lamplighter in action, and along with all that violence there was no doubt also a little familiarity for a lot of viewers. That’s because he’s played by Shawn Ashmore, best known for starring as Bobby Drake — AKA Iceman — in the “X-Men” movie franchise.

Lamplighter has the ability to manipulate fire, which he uses in the latest episode the Amazon Prime Video series to do a lot of uh, really bad things (including, in flashback, to Colonel Mallory’s grandchildren). And of course, Iceman (as his superhero code name suggests) has the power to manipulate ice. So they have exact opposite power sets, which brings us to the most pressing question: Which of Ashmore’s elemental-based super-beings would win if they had to fight it out?

For the answer, we turned to the expert himself:

Also Read: 'The Boys' Boss on Connecting Stormfront From Amazon Series to Comics With 'Horrific' Reveal

“Look, honestly, I think that Iceman would win,” Ashmore told TheWrap. “I think that he would. But I’ll say this, I think Lamplighter would fight dirtier. So maybe that gives Lamplighter the edge, I’m not sure. Just sheer abilities and powers though, I think that Iceman would win. But maybe Lamplighter would be sneaky and maybe win.”

We’re inclined to side with Ashmore on this one. After all, as far as we know, Lamplighter needs an open flame in order to use his powers, but Iceman can literally just create solid ice from moisture in the air, turn his whole body into ice, and even pull off some high-speed travel by creating what amounts to a frozen conveyor belt in front of him. Plus, unlike Lamplighter, Iceman is just a really nice guy and we’d kind of prefer he win, on principle.

Then again, Ashmore is correct that Lamplighter would most definitely cheat. And as “The Boys” makes clear again and again, that, plus being backed by a megacorp with endless funding and political connections, tends to work almost every time.

Fall TV 2020: All the Premiere Dates for New and Returning Shows - So Far (Photos)

  • fall premiere dates 2020 Fox/ABC/Amazon/FX
  • Teen Mom 2 MTV
  • 16 and Recovering - MTV MTV
  • Transplant - Season 1 NBC
  • House of Payne BET
  • Assisted Living BET
  • AP Bio Season 3 Peacock
  • HBO Max
  • Away Hilary Swank Netflix
  • Noughts and Crosses Peacock
  • Stormfront Aya Cash The Boys Season 2 Amazon Prime Video
  • Viola Davis and husband OWN
  • Method Man in Power Book II: Ghost Starz
  • American Ninja Warrior - season 11 NBC
  • LA's Finest - Season 1 - Episode 101 Spectrum Originals
  • Woke Lamorne Morris Hulu
  • Madison Reyes in "Julie and the Phantoms" on Netflix Netflix
  • The Duchess Netflix
  • our cartoon president trump colbert showtime Showtime
  • Dancing With the Stars ABC
  • The Third Day HBO
  • We Are Who We Are HBO
  • Enslaved Epix
  • Comedy Central
  • Challenger_ Final Flight Netflix
  • FXX
  • Departure - Season 1 Peacock
  • The Great Pottery Throw Down HBO Max
  • Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous Hulu
  • Pen15 Hulu
  • Ratched Sarah Paulson Netflix
  • Worlds Funniest Animals The CW
  • LA's Finest Fox
  • filthy rich Fox
  • Nick Cannon Masked Singer Fox
  • I Can See Your Voice Fox
  • Rainn Wilson Utopia Amazon
  • A Wilderness of Error FX
  • Simpsons Fox
  • Bless the Harts Fox
  • Bobs Burgers Fox
  • Showtime
  • Family Guy Fox
  • Fargo Year 4 - Chris Rock FX
  • The Weakest Link - Season 1 NBC
  • Gangs of London AMC
  • Salisbury Poisonings AMC
  • Monsterland Getty
  • Emily in Paris Netflix
  • Undercover Boss CBS
  • Warrior
  • snl saturday night live weekend update michael che on stay at home protesters NBC
  • Pandora
  • Ethan Hawke Good Lord Bird Showtime Showtime
  • britannia Epix
  • The Walking Dead World Beyond AMC
  • Soulmates AMC
  • Swamp Thing DC Universe
  • Ellen's Game of Games - Season 2 NBC
  • NEXT Fox
  • Devils Patrick Dempsey The CW
  • Coroner The CW
  • Supernatural The CW
  • Connecting - Season 1 NBC
  • CW - The Outpost The CW
  • Disney+
  • Haunting of Bly Manor Netflix
  • fear the walking dead ftwd season 6 premiere and trailer AMC
  • CLARE CRAWLEY bachelorette ABC
  • Tell Me a Story The CW
  • The Amazing Race CBS
  • Sistas BET
  • Star Trek Discovery Season 3 CBS All Access
  • Helstrom Hulu Comic-Con at Home San Diego Comic-Con Trailer Hulu
  • Grand Army Netflix
  • Shark Tank ABC
  • ABC
  • Getty
  • Who Wants to Be a Millionaire ABC
  • Card Sharks ABC
  • Unsolved Mysteries Netflix
  • The Voice NBC
  • The Goldbergs ABC
  • The Conners ABC
  • Blackish ABC
  • Queens Gambit Netflix
  • The Undoing HBO
  • American Housewife ABC
  • Superstore - Season 4 NBC
  • Mandalorian Disney+
  • The Good Doctor ABC
  • A Teacher Kate Mara FX on Hulu
  • NBC
  • Chicago Med - Season 4 NBC
  • Chicago Fire - Season 7 NBC
  • Chicago P.D. - Season 6 NBC
  • Station 19 ABC
  • Law & Order: Special Victims Unit - Season 21 NBC
  • ELLEN POMPEO Greys Anatomy ABC
  • The Blacklist Red NBC
  • the crown season 3 queen elizabeth conspiracy theories harold wilson anthony blunt russian Netflix
  • Kylie Bunbury ABC
  • For Life ABC
  • A Million Little Things ABC
  • Animaniacs Hulu
  • The Stand CBS All Access
1 of 106

Here’s when 105 broadcast, cable and streaming series debut and come back

Fall has arrived and chances are the season will see everyone still staying at home as much as possible to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Luckily, dozens of new and returning shows are premiering this autumn to keep you company. TheWrap has rounded up all the dates we know -- so far -- for Fall TV shows' debuts. We will continue to update the list as more become available.

For the purposes of this gallery, we've designated Sept. 1 as the beginning of fall rather than the official Sept. 22 start, since "Fall TV" is sure to be more loosely defined this year.

Also Read: ‘The Masked Singer’ Pulled Off Its Pandemic Season With Animation, Fan Voting and a Baby Alien

View In Gallery

Related Content