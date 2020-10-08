Boy, did “The Boys” cast get a big surprise during their virtual New York Comic Con panel on Thursday when Shaquille O’Neal Zoom-bombed the online Q&A to throw in his own question and make a very big request.

“We actually are going to throw to a surprise video question from somebody who is a ‘Boys’ superfan and an NBA superstar and many other things with the word super in them,” Amazon Prime Video series’ showrunner, Eric Kripke, said, before cutting to a video.

“I want to be part of The Seven,” Shaq demanded. “I also want to know who is the biggest prankster on the set. Let me know. Let me know. The No. 1 power that I possess is I can transform any time. Who is the biggest prankster on the set? I want to know now, or I will release the power. Make me part of The Seven now. NOW.”

“You don’t believe I have powers in real life, look at that!” he said, as he showed off some Zoom special effects that proved absolutely nothing about his supernatural abilities. “I want to be part of The Seven. Who is the biggest prankster on the set? Let me know before I come down there and release the demons. Black Demon would be my name. I possess so many powers.”

OK, for those of you wondering, the Supes of The Seven’s list of members currently include Homelander (Antony Starr), Starlight (Erin Moriarty), Stormfront (Aya Cash), Queen Maeve (Dominique McElligott) and Black Noir (Nathan Mitchell), following the oustings of A-Train (Jessie T. Usher) and The Deep (Chace Crawford) and the death of Translucent (Alex Hassell).

So, we guess there is technically room for a new addition. And though Jack Quaid, who plays Hughie, demanded during the panel that Kripke make it happen, we feel like it’s safe to assume Black Demon will not be joining the crew for Season 3. But Shaq can still dream!

Watch the video for the full “The Boys” panel above to find out who is the “biggest prankster” on set and more “Boys” trivia.

New York Comic Con’s virtual convention, Metaverse, is running Thursday-Sunday. You can see the list of must-see panels here.

“The Boys” Season 2 finale launches Friday on Amazon Prime Video.