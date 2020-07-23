Amazon Prime’s “The Boys” returns Sept. 4, and juuuust in case you were worried the show might pull some punches in its second season, uh no the very exact opposite is the case. The proof comes courtesy of an absolutely disgusting new clip released during the show’s [email protected] panel Thursday afternoon. Watch it and glory in the viscera above.

In the video, the team are in a speed boat, being chased by evil super ‘hero’ The Deep, whose power is controlling sea life — which he’s using to send an army of whales after them. He miscalculates however when he attempts to blockade The Boys using the Sperm Whale he’s riding as a barrier — the boys speed up and ram the boat directly into the poor whale, which as you can see in the clip, pretty much explodes in a shower of blood. Daaaamn.

Season 2, which will premiere on the streaming service on Sept. 4, finds The Boys on the run from the law, hunted by the Supes and desperately trying to regroup and fight back against Vought. In hiding, Hughie (Jack Quaid), Mother’s Milk (Laz Alonso), Frenchie (Tomer Capon) and Kimiko (Karen Fukuhara) try to adjust with Butcher (Karl Urban) nowhere to be found.

Also Read: 'The Boys' Season 2 Gets Premiere Date From Amazon

Meanwhile, Starlight (Erin Moriarty) must navigate her place in The Seven as Homelander (Antony Starr) sets his sights on taking complete control. His power is threatened with the addition of Stormfront (Aya Cash), a social media savvy new Supe with an agenda of her own. On top of that, the Supervillain threat takes center stage and makes waves as Vought seeks to capitalize on the nation’s paranoia.

Dominique McElligott, Jessie T. Usher, Chace Crawford and Nathan Mitchell also star. Recurring guest stars for season two include Claudia Doumit, Goran Visnijc, Malcolm Barrett, Colby Minifie, Shantel VanSanten, Cameron Crovetti, PJ Byrne, Laila Robbins and Giancarlo Esposito.

