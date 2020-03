Amazon has revealed its first images of “You’re the Worst” alum Aya Cash in costume for Season 2 of “The Boys,” in which she will be playing the character Stormfront, the newest member of the famous (and secretly corrupt) superhero team The Seven.

And damn, does this look deserve a round of thunderous applause.

See a photo of Cash as Stormfront below and head over to Entertainment Weekly to see more first-look images, which were published by the website Monday.

“She’s the grenade that gets thrown into Homelander’s world and the world of the Seven,” Antony Starr, who plays The Seven’s not-so-sane leader, Homelander, told EW. “She really causes me so many problems.”

Along with Starr, “The Boys” cast includes Karl Urban (Billy Butcher), Jack Quaid (Hughie), Erin Moriarty (Starlight), Jessie T. Usher (A-Train), Laz Alonso (Mother’s Milk), Chace Crawford (The Deep), Tomer Capon (Frenchie), Karen Fukuhara (The Female), Dominique McElligott (Queen Maeve), Nathan Mitchell (Black Noir) and Elisabeth Shue (Madelyn Stillwell).

Cash’s addition to the cast was revealed along with the Seth Rogen and Eric Kripke-produced show’s early Season 2 renewal, which was announced at San Diego Comic-Con last July, ahead of “The Boys” series debut.

As previously reported, Goran Visnjic and Claudia Doumit are also joining the cast for the show’s second season and Malcolm Barrett, who played Seth Reed, an exec in the Vought Marketing department, on Season 1 will reprise the role for Season 2.

“The Boys” Season 2 is set to premiere later this year, though no date has been set yet.