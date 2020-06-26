‘The Boys’ Season 2 Gets Premiere Date From Amazon

“The Boys” Season 2 has received a premiere date from Amazon Prime Video, the streaming service announced Friday.

The first three episodes of the season will launch on Friday, Sept. 4, with the rest of the season rolling out weekly on the streaming service until the season finale on Oct. 9.

“We cannot WAIT to show you season two. It’s crazier, stranger, more intense, more emotional. In fact, it’s too much — so the Surgeon General** has insisted we air the first three episodes on September 4, then air the remaining five episodes weekly after that,” series creator and executive producer Eric Kripke said in the statement. (Note the statement also contained the following caveat: “**No, he didn’t.”)

“We wanted to give you time to freak out, digest, discuss, come down from the high, before we give you another dose. We only have your well-being in mind. Hope you love the season as much as we do.”

The premiere date was announced at a virtual event for the show hosted by Season 2 guest star Patton Oswalt on Friday. Featuring the show’s cast and executive producer Eric Kripke, the event looked back on Season 1 and teased some of what’s to come.

Here’s Amazon’s description of Season 2.

The even more intense, more insane season two finds The Boys on the run from the law, hunted by the Supes, and desperately trying to regroup and fight back against Vought. In hiding, Hughie (Jack Quaid), Mother’s Milk (Laz Alonso), Frenchie (Tomer Capon) and Kimiko (Karen Fukuhara) try to adjust to a new normal, with Butcher (Karl Urban) nowhere to be found. Meanwhile, Starlight (Erin Moriarty) must navigate her place in The Seven as Homelander (Antony Starr) sets his sights on taking complete control. His power is threatened with the addition of Stormfront (Aya Cash), a social media-savvy new Supe, who has an agenda of her own. On top of that, the Supervillain threat takes center stage and makes waves as Vought seeks to capitalize on the nation’s paranoia.

Dominique McElligott, Jessie T. Usher, Chace Crawford and Nathan Mitchell also star. Recurring guest stars for season two include Claudia Doumit, Goran Visnijc, Malcolm Barrett, Colby Minifie, Shantel VanSanten, Cameron Crovetti, PJ Byrne, Laila Robbins and Giancarlo Esposito.

Based on the best-selling comic by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson, “The Boys” was developed by Kripke, who serves as executive producer alongside Point Grey Pictures’ Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg and James Weaver; Original Film’s Neal H. Moritz and Pavun Shetty; as well as Phil Sgriccia, Craig Rosenberg, Rebecca Sonnenshine, Ken Levin and Jason Netter. Ennis and Robertson also co-executive produce along with Michael Saltzman.