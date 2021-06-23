‘The Boys’ Casts Superheroes Gunpowder, Supersonic and Blue Hawk for Season 3

“The Boys” is adding three new Supes to its cast for Season 3, with actors Sean Patrick Flanery (“The Boondock Saints”), Nick Wechsler (“Roswell”) and Miles Gaston Villanueva (“The Resident”) joining the Amazon Prime Video series.

Flanery (pictured above left) is taking on the role of Gunpowder, Wechsler (pictured center) is playing Blue Hawk and Villanueva (pictured right) will be Supersonic. All three are recurring characters for the third season of “The Boys,” which is Eric Kripke, Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg’s small-screen adaptation of the graphic novels of the same name, written by Garth Ennis and co-​created, designed and illustrated by Darick Robertson.

No character details were provided for Flanery’s Gunpowder, Wechsler’s Blue Hawk or Villanueva’s Supersonic, and out of that trio, only Gunpowder, a minor villain, is featured in “The Boys” comics. So we don’t yet know how these three will pop up in this world.

The third season of “The Boys,” which is currently in production in Toronto, stars Karl Urban, Antony Starr, Jack Quaid, Erin Moriarty, Laz Alonso, Tomer Capon, Karen Fukuhara, Dominique McElligott, Jessie T. Usher, Chace Crawford and Nathan Mitchell, along with series newcomer Jensen Ackles as Soldier Boy.

Unlike this newly announced trio, Soldier Boy is a very well-known character among fans of “The Boys” graphic novels. He is known as “the original superhero,” who fought in World War II and became “the first super celebrity, and a mainstay of American culture for decades.”

We don’t yet know what Blue Hawk, Gunpowder and Supersonic will be rocking for superhero suits, but we do already have a first look at Ackles’ Soldier Boy in his action-ready outfit, which you can find here.

“When I cast Jensen as Soldier Boy, the first thing I said was, ‘I’m most excited for you, because of the amazing process you’ll go through with LJ, our super suit designer,’” Kripke said when the Soldier Boy image was released earlier this month. “It took six months but the experience surpassed Jensen’s expectations. LJ has made a work of art that tips its hat to the WWII Soldier Boy from the comics, while taking it in a sleek new direction. And if you think the photos are cool, just wait till you see Jensen in action. It’s one of my very favorite suits. Also, now you can quit clogging my Twitter notifications with demands to see it.”

“The Boys” is produced by Sony Pictures Television Studios, Amazon Studios with Point Grey Pictures, Kripke Enterprises and Original Film.