‘The Boys’ Launches New Digital Series Ahead of Season 3 – Watch Episode 1 Here (Video)

No, we don’t have a Season 3 premiere date for “The Boys” yet — but we do have some news about the show, literally.

Amazon Prime Video launched the video series “Seven on 7 on VNN [Vought News Network]” on Wednesday, a news program set within the universe of “The Boys” that is intended to “bridge the gap” between Seasons 2 and 3.

Per Amazon, “VNN’s episodes of ‘Seven on 7’ will be released the 7th of every month and each will have 7 stories per episode plus a commercial. Additionally, the VNN anchor Cameron Coleman, portrayed by Matthew Edison, will also be a VNN anchor in Season 3 of the series.”

Watch the first episode of “Seven on 7” via the video above.

“Since the very start of ‘The Boys,’ we’ve seen Vought’s propaganda arm — I mean, news channel — VNN,” showrunner Eric Kripke said Wednesday. ” We’ll be digging deeper into those fair and balanced patriots next season, so as a teaser, we’re introducing ‘Seven on 7’ with VNN’s biggest star Cameron Coleman. The episodes are in world canon, serving up brand new information that bridges the story gap between Seasons 2 and 3. So enjoy the hot takes and catheter commercials, just like your parents do!”

According to Amazon, “VNN episodes will be an anchor series for the newly launched, wholly in-world channels @VoughtINTL on YouTube, Instagram and Twitter. Everything posted to @VoughtINTL does not break the fourth wall and remains entirely in the world of ‘The Boys,’ even as real-world and in-world blend and overlap in fun, surprising ways.”

The next episode of “Seven on 7” will launch August 7 via Vought’s YouTube channel and social media accounts. We don’t yet know how many episodes of the digital series will air ahead of “The Boys” Season 3, which does not yet have a set premiere date.

The third season of the raunchy superhero series is currently in production in Toronto and stars returning cast members Karl Urban, Antony Starr, Jack Quaid, Erin Moriarty, Laz Alonso, Tomer Capon, Karen Fukuhara, Dominique McElligott, Jessie T. Usher, Chace Crawford and Nathan Mitchell, along with series newcomer Jensen Ackles in the role of Soldier Boy.