‘The Boys’ Star Dominique McElligott on Maeve’s ‘Tentative Alliance’ With Starlight in Season 3

Maeve (Dominique McElligott) and Starlight (Erin Moriarty) might have been standing next to each other in pride solidarity in “The Boys” Season 2 finale, but that doesn’t mean they’re going to be friends any time soon. Yes, even though Maeve got Starlight back into the Seven by blackmailing Homelander — which she also did for Butcher (Karl Urban), Ryan (Cameron Crovetti), Elena (Nicola Correia-Damude) and herself — Elligott says that is a “tentative alliance for sure” heading into Season 3.

“I think with Maeve, she’s dealing with her own stuff,” the Amazon Prime Video series’ star told TheWrap. “When she sees Starlight, in Season 1 especially, Starlight was a little like a damsel in distress and Maeve was there saying, ‘Come on, pull yourself together.’ And it’s a little one-sided in that Maeve is always trying to help Starlight in some way. She’s saving her or giving her advice. So it’s essentially one-sided, which is probably why Maeve is a little short with Starlight at times.”

“I mean, I don’t even remember Starlight saying thank you,” McElligott joked. “It doesn’t seem to be in her vocabulary. Going forward, I think that Maeve is essentially a really decent person. She’s always going to turn up when she’s needed. She’s not going to let somebody die on her watch if she can help it. And she’s always going to be there, but the superficial niceties that probably Starlight is expecting from her will never probably be a part of the equation for them. So I don’t see a friendship, because I don’t think it’s two-sided.”

And when it comes to Maeve, who “is the strongest woman in the world,” and Homelander’s dynamic, McElligott says that’s definitely going to change now that Maeve has blackmailed him into leaving her alone after he outed her bisexuality and helped Vought exploit it and endangered not just her relationship with Elena, but both of their lives.

“He no longer has a hold over her. So you see this turning point where she is now in a position to take action. And that leads to that final moment where she comes together with the other girls on the show and they get their own back.”

Now that Maeve has secured Elena’s safety, but the two have broken up because Elena can’t accept some of the horrible things Maeve has been forced into doing as part of her position in the Seven, McElligott does not know if the two will reunite in Season 3 — but she hopes they will.

“I think the relationship between her and Elena is complicated. I think Maeve has a deep love for Elena and no matter what, she’s going to protect her, whether or not they are together. That part is irrelevant to her, because Maeve considers Elena to be her family. And that world that Maeve has lived in within the Vought corporation as this superhero, she doesn’t have very many people, so Elena to her is very important. I don’t know what Season 3 is going to bring with regards to that. And even if I knew I couldn’t tell you. But hopefully we’ll see Elena again.”

“The Boys” showrunner Eric Kripke shared the title page of the script for the Season 3 premiere last week, revealing it is called “Payback.” With the series set to go into production on it’s third season in early 2021, we asked McElligott if she knows what that title is referring to, because in the comic book, Payback is the name of the team Soldier Boy (who will be played by Jensen Ackles) is part of.

“I don’t know anything about that. I swear. I have no idea. But it’s really cool. I love how different characters are introduced each season, it really keeps it fresh. And I’m excited to see where the show goes in Season 3, because anything can happen.”

