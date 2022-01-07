“The Boys'” highly anticipated third season is set to debut on Prime Video on Friday, June 3, Amazon Studios announced Friday.

The Emmy-nominated Karl Urban-led series will drop the first three of eight episodes on the premiere date, with new episodes debuting each Friday through the season finale on July 8.

Based on The New York Times best-selling comic by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson, “The Boys” pits a vigilante band of superheroes against their more corrupt counterparts and The Seven and Vought, the multibillion-dollar conglomerate that oversees the celebrated crime fighters and covers up their indiscretions.

News of the premiere date broke Friday on the Vought News Network (VNN) digital video series “Seven on 7 with Cameron Coleman,” a fictitious news channel set in the world of “The Boys,” which is hosted on YouTube.

The Season 3 cast includes Jack Quaid, Antony Starr, Erin Moriarty, Dominique McElligott, Jessie T. Usher, Laz Alonso, Chace Crawford, Tomer Capon, Karen Fukuhara, Nathan Mitchell, Colby Minifie, Claudia Doumit, and former “Supernatural” star Jensen Ackles.

Laurie Holden’s Crimson Countess character will also make her debut in the new season.

“The Boys” was nominated for an Outstanding Editing Emmy in 2020 and received five Emmy nods in 2021, including Outstanding Drama Series and Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series.

The was developed by executive producer and showrunner Eric Kripke.

Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, James Weaver, Neal H. Moritz, Pavun Shetty, Phil Sgriccia, Craig Rosenberg, Ken F. Levin, Jason Netter, Paul Grellong, David Reed, Meredith Glynn, and Michaela Starr are executive producers on the series, as are comic creators Ennis and Robertson.

“The Boys” is produced by Amazon Studios and Sony Pictures Television Studios, with Kripke Enterprises, Original Film, and Point Grey Pictures.