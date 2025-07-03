In a heartfelt goodbye, Eric Kripke, the executive producer and showrunner of Prime Video’s hit superhero drama “The Boys,” bid a “bittersweet” farewell to the series on his last day of filming.

“This is the last time I’ll ever be on this set. It’ll be torn down soon. It’s bittersweet, but my primary feeling is gratitude,” Kripke penned in an Instagram on Wednesday. The writer was photographed standing in front of The Seven’s office at Vought International, the headquarters of the show’s main antagonists.

“We have the best cast, the best crew, the most fun story to write, and something that is impossible to predict: the right timing. You wait your whole career to have maybe two of those things, if you’re lucky. We got all of them,” Kripke continued. “To #TheBoys family: thank you, I love you all. To the fans: thanks for watching, can’t wait for you to see the grand finale. That’s a wrap.”

See Kripke’s full post below:

Alongside Kripke, many of “The Boys” cast members also shared their own goodbyes.

“That’s a series wrap on Hughie Campbell and a series wrap for @theboystv! 5 seasons covered in blood & I wouldn’t change it for the world,” Jack Quaid, who stars as Hughie Campbell in the series, wrote.

“Words truly can’t express how much this show means to me, but the only word that comes relatively close is ‘family.’ This show, this incredible cast and crew are my family. I love them with all my heart and the only thing keeping me relatively sane right now is the knowledge that they’re all f–king stuck with me for life. I’ll have a lot more to say down the road, but I’ll leave you with this: I can’t wait for you to see this amazing final season. Everyone truly crushed it. Thank you for watching. We’ll see you soon.”

In an emotional post, Erin Moriarty, who plays Annie January/Starlight, said it’s going take some time for her to stop the tears from coming.

“Honestly, f—k ‘don’t cry because it’s over, smile because it happened’ the tears have begun,” Moriarty said. “The posts are incoming. I said goodbye to most of my work family today and I’ll be ready to smile about it when I’m ready to smile about it. to my Boys fam: love you, c*nts. forever.”

For now, there’s still no confirmed details about when Season 5 of “The Boys” will arrive. However, based on the last two seasons, which both had June premieres and took about two years to complete, the series will more than likely land sometime next year.

Co-stars Karen Fukuhara, who plays Kimiko Miyashiro, and Nate Mitchell, who plays Black Noir, also shared a pair of emotional posts on the series’ end below.