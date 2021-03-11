“The Rookie” actress Lizze Broadway and “Chilling Adventures of Sabrina” alum Jaz Sinclair have joined the cast of “The Boys” spinoff series, which is set at America’s only college exclusively for young adult superheroes, TheWrap has learned.

The untitled project, which has been in development at Amazon since September, will feature an ensemble cast, with Broadway and Sinclair in the roles of a young superheroes named Emma and Marie, respectively.

Set at America’s only college exclusively for young adult superheroes (and run by Vought International), the untitled spinoff is described as “an irreverent, R-rated series that explores the lives of hormonal, competitive Supes as they put their physical, sexual, and moral boundaries to the test, competing for the best contracts in the best cities. Part college show, part ‘Hunger Games’ — with all the heart, satire and raunch of ‘The Boys.'”

Craig Rosenberg is writing the potential show and will serve as executive producer and showrunner, should it be ordered to series by Amazon. Additional executive producers include Eric Kripke, Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg — who developed “The Boys” for Amazon, with Kripke serving as showrunner — as well as James Weaver, Neal H. Moritz, Pavun Shetty. Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson, who wrote and illustrated “The Boys” comics will also executive produce the spinoff. Co-executive producers include Sarah Carbiener, Erica Rosbe, Aisha Porter-Christie, Judalina Neira and Zak Schwartz.

“I would say it’s loosely inspired by an element of the comics, which is the G-Men. Part of the G-Men is there’s sort of an educational, college experience,” Kripke, who is currently in production on Season 3 of “The Boys,” told TheWrap in October. “And we just used that as a jumping-off point, kind of similar to ‘The Boys,’ where we sort of take an initial notion and then we are going to run with it in our own weird direction.”

The spinoff series will be produced by “The Boys” studio Sony Pictures Television Studios and Amazon Studios, in association with Point Grey Pictures, Kripke Enterprises and Original Film.

Broadway’s television credits include “The Rookie,” “Bones,” “Splitting Up Together,” “Here and Now” and “Southland.”

She is repped by Dan Spilo and Tim Emery at Industry Entertainment, Coast to Coast, and attorney Derek Kroeger.

Sinclair is best known for her role as Rosalind Walker on Netflix’s now-ended “Chilling Adventures of Sabrina.” Her other TV credits include “Easy” and “The Vampire Diaries.”

She is repped by UTA and Creative Partners Group.

Deadline first reported the news of Sinclair’s casting.