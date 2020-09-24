Go Pro Today

‘The Boys’ Spinoff Series Set at Superhero College in Development at Amazon

Craig Rosenberg will write pilot for potential series

September 24, 2020 @ 2:43 PM
The Boys Season 2

Prime Video

Amazon is fast-tracking development on a spinoff series to “The Boys,” TheWrap has learned. The decision comes three weeks after the second season premiere of “The Boys,” which had the most-watched global launch of an Amazon Original series ever, according to an individual with knowledge of the situation.

“The Boys” Season 2 worldwide viewership is up 895 from Season 1 in its first two weeks, per the insider. Rolling out weekly versus launching all at once as it did in its first season, “The Boys” Season 2 is drawing millions of new viewers each week.

Craig Rosenberg, who has an overall deal with “The Boys” studio Sony Pictures Television, is writing the pilot for the untitled “The Boys” spinoff and will act as showrunner on the potential series.

Here’s the official description for the project, inspired by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson’s comic book series which is the basis for Amazon’s “The Boys”: Set at America’s only college exclusively for young adult superheroes (and run by Vought International), the “Untitled Boys Spinoff” is an irreverent, R-rated series that explores the lives of hormonal, competitive Supes as they put their physical, sexual, and moral boundaries to the test, competing for the best contracts in the best cities. Part college show, part “Hunger Games” — with all the heart, satire and raunch of “The Boys.”

“The Boys” spinoff series would be produced by Amazon Studios and Sony Pictures Television in association with Point Grey Pictures, Kripke Enterprises and Original Film. Along with Rosenberg, executive producers include “The Boys” showrunner Eric Kripke, Point Grey Pictures’ Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, and James Weaver, and Original Film’s Neal H. Moritz and Pavun Shetty. Ennis and Robertson also serve as executive producers.

A new episode of “The Boys” Season 2 launches Friday on Amazon Prime Video. Find out what Kripke told TheWrap about last week’s episode here.

