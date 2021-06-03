‘The Boys’ Drops Music Video for Starlight’s Translucent Tribute Ballad ‘Never Truly Vanish’ (Video)

While “The Boys” fans await the arrival of Season 3, their current patience is being rewarded with the release of the music video for Starlight’s Season 2 tribute ballad to the late Supes of the Seven member, Translucent.

In the video, which was released Thursday by the Amazon Prime Video series — via its Vought International Twitter handle — you’ll see Erin Moriarty super-suited up as Starlight, singing her “Never Truly Vanish” track, accompanied by translucent backup dancers.

In case you somehow forgot, here are a few of the truly inspiring lyrics from the song: “We’re defended by our heroes/From sea to shining sea/Fighting for our freedom/Looking out for you and me/We think of all you gave us/ How you were there to save us so we’d see/ You risked your life so we could all live free/But our heroes never die/Your spirit fills the sky/Your presence truly blessed us from the start/You will never truly vanish from our hearts.”

Wait, there’s also: “And though we could see through you, it seems we hardly knew you, we confess.”

The second season of Amazon’s “The Boys” launched with a weekly rollout last fall, concluding with the finale episode Oct. 9. Season 3 of “The Boys” is currently in production in Toronto.

Along with Moriarty, “The Boys” stars Karl Urban, Antony Starr, Jack Quaid, Laz Alonso, Tomer Capon, Karen Fukuhara, Dominique McElligott, Jessie T. Usher, Chace Crawford and Nathan Mitchell. Jensen Ackles is joining the cast for Season 3 in the role of Soldier Boy.

Though the cast and “The Boys” showrunner Eric Kripke have shared a few photos from set, we actually know very little about what’s going on in Season 3.

However, Kripke previously gave TheWrap a few hints about where things are headed for both Homelander (Starr) and his Supes, and Butcher (Urban) and The Boys, which you can read about here.

Watch the music video for Starlight’s “Never Truly Vanish” below.