‘The Boys’ Showrunner Breaks Down That Laserific Supe Sex Scene and Coming Consequences

(Warning: This post contains spoilers for Episode 205 of “The Boys,” titled “We Gotta Go Now.”)

Stormfront (Aya Cash) and Homelander (Antony Starr) got together in the Vought Tower in a very not-safe-for-work way at the end of Friday’s episode of “The Boys” Season 2. And if you didn’t see the supes’ very aggressive, laserific coppulation coming, showrunner Eric Kripke says their hookup was inevitable, as “at some point, right-wing, conservative politics and right-wing, alt-right nationalism have to eventually make sweet, sweet love.”

And that’s of course a problem, because, as Kripke puts it, “now they’re a team and that’s really dangerous.”

“Homelander, for as powerful as he is, is really only interested in himself and his ego,” “The Boys” showrunner told TheWrap. “Stormfront, which you’ll learn in the next episode, has a very, very clear and dangerous agenda. And she wants him to help her with that agenda. And that’s really scary.”

Yes, that plan has to do with Shawn Ashmore’s Lamplighter and those Sage Grove emails Starlight (Erin Moriarty) discovered on Stormfront’s computer this week while searching for clues about her previous identity, Liberty. And Kripke says the boys will be getting to the bottom of that mystery next week, when they go to “investigate” Sage Grove.

As for how the making of the actual Stormfront-Homelander sex scene, which began with a request from Stormfront that Homelander “laser my f—ing t–s” and ended with them having intercourse in the air, Kripke says some of that was thought up by his talented writers and the rest had to be worked out logistically once they got to set.

“The first part of the walking towards each other, huge credit to Ellie Monahan, the episode’s writer, who is so nice and sweet and when you hang out with her you’re like, she’s the nicest person,” he said. “And then she just turned in a script that had ‘laser my f—ing t–s on it.’ And this is like, ‘You’re amazing! You’re layers upon layers, Ellie!’ And so she came up with that and the throwing him. And once the actual kind of montage began, we came up with all kinds of crazy s–t in the writers’ room.”

“But at the end of the day it’s really complicated because you have all the complexities of filming a real love scenes, which is bringing the actors into it and we want to hear their perspective and what makes them comfortable,” Kripke continued. “And then you have the stunt guys being like, and here’s where we can pull them up on wires. So it’s a crazy complicated process and you can’t really figure that out in the writers’ room. We all hung out on the stage together and walked through the set and figured out what we were comfortable with and what the actors were comfortable with.”

A new episode of “The Boys” Season 2 launches next Friday on Amazon Prime Video.