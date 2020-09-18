Go Pro Today

‘The Boys’ Showrunner Breaks Down That Laserific Supe Sex Scene and Coming Consequences

Eric Kripke tells TheWrap the intricacies of pulling together the “laser my f—ing t–s” sequence

| September 18, 2020 @ 2:00 PM
Stormfront the boys

Amazon Prime Video

(Warning: This post contains spoilers for Episode 205 of “The Boys,” titled “We Gotta Go Now.”)

Stormfront (Aya Cash) and Homelander (Antony Starr) got together in the Vought Tower in a very not-safe-for-work way at the end of Friday’s episode of “The Boys” Season 2. And if you didn’t see the supes’ very aggressive, laserific coppulation coming, showrunner Eric Kripke says their hookup was inevitable, as “at some point, right-wing, conservative politics and right-wing, alt-right nationalism have to eventually make sweet, sweet love.”

And that’s of course a problem, because, as Kripke puts it, “now they’re a team and that’s really dangerous.”

“Homelander, for as powerful as he is, is really only interested in himself and his ego,” “The Boys” showrunner told TheWrap. “Stormfront, which you’ll learn in the next episode, has a very, very clear and dangerous agenda. And she wants him to help her with that agenda. And that’s really scary.”

Also Read: 'The Boys' Boss Breaks Down That Liberty Mystery, Homelander's Homelander Issues

Yes, that plan has to do with Shawn Ashmore’s Lamplighter and those Sage Grove emails Starlight (Erin Moriarty) discovered on Stormfront’s computer this week while searching for clues about her previous identity, Liberty. And Kripke says the boys will be getting to the bottom of that mystery next week, when they go to “investigate” Sage Grove.

As for how the making of the actual Stormfront-Homelander sex scene, which began with a request from Stormfront that Homelander “laser my f—ing t–s” and ended with them having intercourse in the air, Kripke says some of that was thought up by his talented writers and the rest had to be worked out logistically once they got to set.

“The first part of the walking towards each other, huge credit to Ellie Monahan, the episode’s writer, who is so nice and sweet and when you hang out with her you’re like, she’s the nicest person,” he said. “And then she just turned in a script that had ‘laser my f—ing t–s on it.’ And this is like, ‘You’re amazing! You’re layers upon layers, Ellie!’ And so she came up with that and the throwing him. And once the actual kind of montage began, we came up with all kinds of crazy s–t in the writers’ room.”

Also Read: 'The Boys' Showrunner on Weekly-Release Backlash: 'It's Not Fun to See Bad Reviews on a Thing People Actually Love'

“But at the end of the day it’s really complicated because you have all the complexities of filming a real love scenes, which is bringing the actors into it and we want to hear their perspective and what makes them comfortable,” Kripke continued. “And then you have the stunt guys being like, and here’s where we can pull them up on wires. So it’s a crazy complicated process and you can’t really figure that out in the writers’ room. We all hung out on the stage together and walked through the set and figured out what we were comfortable with and what the actors were comfortable with.”

A new episode of “The Boys” Season 2 launches next Friday on Amazon Prime Video.

Fall TV 2020: All the Premiere Dates for New and Returning Shows - So Far (Photos)

  • fall premiere dates 2020 Fox/ABC/Amazon/FX
  • Teen Mom 2 MTV
  • 16 and Recovering - MTV MTV
  • Transplant - Season 1 NBC
  • House of Payne BET
  • Assisted Living BET
  • AP Bio Season 3 Peacock
  • HBO Max
  • Away Hilary Swank Netflix
  • Noughts and Crosses Peacock
  • Stormfront Aya Cash The Boys Season 2 Amazon Prime Video
  • Viola Davis and husband OWN
  • Method Man in Power Book II: Ghost Starz
  • American Ninja Warrior - season 11 NBC
  • LA's Finest - Season 1 - Episode 101 Spectrum Originals
  • Woke Lamorne Morris Hulu
  • Madison Reyes in "Julie and the Phantoms" on Netflix Netflix
  • The Duchess Netflix
  • our cartoon president trump colbert showtime Showtime
  • Dancing With the Stars ABC
  • The Third Day HBO
  • We Are Who We Are HBO
  • Enslaved Epix
  • Comedy Central
  • Challenger_ Final Flight Netflix
  • FXX
  • Departure - Season 1 Peacock
  • The Great Pottery Throw Down HBO Max
  • Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous Hulu
  • Pen15 Hulu
  • Ratched Sarah Paulson Netflix
  • Worlds Funniest Animals The CW
  • LA's Finest Fox
  • filthy rich Fox
  • Nick Cannon Masked Singer Fox
  • I Can See Your Voice Fox
  • Rainn Wilson Utopia Amazon
  • A Wilderness of Error FX
  • Simpsons Fox
  • Bless the Harts Fox
  • Bobs Burgers Fox
  • Showtime
  • Family Guy Fox
  • Fargo Year 4 - Chris Rock FX
  • The Weakest Link - Season 1 NBC
  • Gangs of London AMC
  • Salisbury Poisonings AMC
  • Connecting - Season 1 NBC
  • Monsterland Getty
  • Emily in Paris Netflix
  • Undercover Boss CBS
  • Warrior
  • snl saturday night live weekend update michael che on stay at home protesters NBC
  • Pandora
  • Ethan Hawke Good Lord Bird Showtime Showtime
  • britannia Epix
  • The Walking Dead World Beyond AMC
  • Soulmates AMC
  • Swamp Thing DC Universe
  • Ellen's Game of Games - Season 2 NBC
  • NEXT Fox
  • Devils Patrick Dempsey The CW
  • Coroner The CW
  • Supernatural The CW
  • CW - The Outpost The CW
  • Disney+
  • Haunting of Bly Manor Netflix
  • fear the walking dead ftwd season 6 premiere and trailer AMC
  • CLARE CRAWLEY bachelorette ABC
  • Tell Me a Story The CW
  • The Amazing Race CBS
  • Sistas BET
  • Star Trek Discovery Season 3 CBS All Access
  • Helstrom Hulu Comic-Con at Home San Diego Comic-Con Trailer Hulu
  • Grand Army Netflix
  • Shark Tank ABC
  • ABC
  • Getty
  • Who Wants to Be a Millionaire ABC
  • Card Sharks ABC
  • Unsolved Mysteries Netflix
  • The Voice NBC
  • The Goldbergs ABC
  • The Conners ABC
  • Blackish ABC
  • Superstore - Season 4 NBC
  • Queens Gambit Netflix
  • The Undoing HBO
  • American Housewife ABC
  • Mandalorian Disney+
  • The Good Doctor ABC
  • A Teacher Kate Mara FX on Hulu
  • NBC
  • Chicago Med - Season 4 NBC
  • Chicago Fire - Season 7 NBC
  • Chicago P.D. - Season 6 NBC
  • Station 19 ABC
  • Law & Order: Special Victims Unit - Season 21 NBC
  • ELLEN POMPEO Greys Anatomy ABC
  • The Blacklist Red NBC
  • the crown season 3 queen elizabeth conspiracy theories harold wilson anthony blunt russian Netflix
  • Kylie Bunbury ABC
  • For Life ABC
  • A Million Little Things ABC
  • Animaniacs Hulu
  • The Stand CBS All Access
1 of 106

Here’s when 105 broadcast, cable and streaming series debut and come back

Fall is right around the corner and it's safe to say that when it arrives, everyone will still be staying at home as much as possible to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Luckily, dozens of new and returning shows are premiering this autumn to keep you company. TheWrap has rounded up all the dates we know -- so far -- for Fall TV shows' debuts. We will continue to update the list as more become available.

For the purposes of this gallery, we've designated Sept. 1 as the beginning of fall rather than the official Sept. 22 start, since "Fall TV" is sure to be more loosely defined this year.

Also Read: Here Are the Premiere Dates for Broadcast TV’s New and Returning Fall Shows (Updating)

View In Gallery

Related Content