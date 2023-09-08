People disappear, witches are real and there are portals that have never been traveled through before in Apple TV+’s “The Changeling,” a new drama series starring LaKeith Stanfield.

Apple TV+’s adaptation of Victor Lavelle’s bestselling book “The Changeling” is debuts on the streamer this Friday. The eight-part drama, which Stanfield stars in and executive produces, will drop the first three episodes of the series on Friday, Sept. 8. The pilot episode was directed by “Queen & Slim” director Melina Matsoukas.

In the series, Stanfield plays Apollo Kagwa and Clark Backo costars as his wife Emma. Lavelle appears in the show as its narrator, and also serves as an executive producer. Here’s everything you need to know about the horror drama.

When does “The Changeling” come out?

Apple TV+’s “The Changeling” comes out on Friday, Sept. 8 with its first three episodes. Following episodes will air on the streamer every Friday until Oct. 13.

Is “The Changeling” streaming or in theaters?

“The Changeling” will be streaming on Apple TV+.

“What is “The Changeling” about?

Apple TV+’s “The Changeling” is described as a “fairytale” for adults and a “parenthood fable” that features an adventure through a New York that viewers never knew existed.

In the spooky series, fans meet Apollo Kagwa, a book dealer who sets his eyes on librarian Emma. The two’s relationship ends up blossoming into a strong romance that leads them into marriage and the birth of a baby boy named Brian. However, their bundle of joy ends up bringing a load of drama in the form of non-stop crying, stalkers, mysterious photographs and sleepless nights. But, Emma is the only one experiencing the baby blues, which prompts her to question if her encounter with a witchy-like woman is the cause of her devastation, and if Brian is actually an infant or rather some insidious being. After a tragedy occurs that lands Apollo in prison and Emma is nowhere to be found, Apollo embarks on his own journey after being released to find answers.

Who is in “The Changeling” cast?

The cast for Apple TV+’s “The Changeling” includes LaKeith Stanfield, who plays Apollo Kagwa; Clark Backo, who plays Emma Kagwa; Adina Porter, who plays Lillian; Alexis Louder, who plays Young Lillian; Malcolm Barrett, who plays Patrice; Samuel T. Herring, who plays William Wheeler; Jared Abrahamson, who plays Brian West and Amirah Van, who plays Kim Valentine. The author of the book se

Watch the trailer for “The Changeling” below