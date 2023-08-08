LaKeith Stanfield Meets Witches, Falls Into a Nightmare in ‘The Changeling’ Trailer (Video)

People disappear, witches are real and there are portals that have never been traveled through before in Apple TV+’s “The Changeling,” a new drama series starring LaKeith Stanfield based on the book by Victor LaValle.

What starts off as a “boy meets girl” story ends up playing out as a terrifying nightmare. A little over 30 seconds into the trailer, Clarke Backo’s character Emma meets what appears to be a witch next a body of water in Brazil.

“She told me I had three wishes,” Emma said “When it falls off my wrist, those three wishes will come true. Do not cut it.”

But for Apollo Kagway, LaKeith Stanfield’s character, wishes and witches are only found in fairytales.

“Emma, with me…all three of your wishes will come true,” Apollo said before snapping off the red string from Emma’s wrist.

“Would you even know if you crossed into a fairytale?” a man asks.

Books turning their own pages, smoke coming from underneath a door with strange knocks coming from the other side. And now suddenly Apollo’s wife has gone missing seemingly into a portal he never knew was accessible.

The eight-part drama, which stars and is executive produced by Stanfield, is based on the best-selling book of the same name by Victor LaValle. The cast includes Stanfield, Backo, Adina Porter, Samuel T. Herring, Alexis Louder, Jared Abrahamson and special guest star Malcolm Barrett.

“The Changeling” was written and adapted by showrunner and executive producer Kelly Marcel (“Venom”), and the pilot episode was directed by “Queen & Slim” director Melina Matsoukas.

The series is described as a “fairytale” for adults and a “parenthood fable” that features an adventure through a New York that viewers never knew existed.

The first three episodes hit Apple TV+ on Friday, Sept. 8.