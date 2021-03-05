the chase clarice

Ratings: ‘The Chase’ Season Finale Was Left Chasing ‘Clarice’ in Total Viewers

ABC’s “Celebrity Wheel of Fortune” season finale two hours earlier fared far better

ABC’s “The Chase” Season 1 finale couldn’t get away from CBS’ “Clarice” and NBC’s “Dateline NBC” in the key demo’s ratings on Thursday, when it was the “Silence of the Lambs” sequel series that emerged with the most total viewers.

Earlier in primetime, ABC’s “Celebrity Wheel of Fortune” season finale finished behind CBS’ sitcoms “Young Sheldon” and “B Positive.”

