Earlier in primetime, ABC’s “Celebrity Wheel of Fortune” season finale finished behind CBS’ sitcoms “Young Sheldon” and “B Positive.”

ABC’s “The Chase” Season 1 finale couldn’t get away from CBS’ “Clarice” and NBC’s “Dateline NBC” in the key demo’s ratings on Thursday, when it was the “Silence of the Lambs” sequel series that emerged with the most total viewers.

CBS, ABC and Fox tied for first place in the key demo last night. Airing reruns over the other two-thirds of its primetime window, NBC ended up in a ratings tie with Univision and Telemundo.

CBS, ABC and Fox tied for first in ratings, each with a 0.6 rating/4 share in the advertiser-coveted 18-49 demographic. CBS was first in total viewers with an average of 4.7 million, according to preliminary numbers. ABC was second in total viewers with 4.4 million and Fox was third with 2.3 million total viewers.

For CBS, “Young Sheldon” at 8 p.m. posted a 0.9/6 and 7.5 million viewers. “B Positive” at 8:30 had a 0.6/4 and 5 million viewers. At 9, “Mom” drew a 0.7/4 and 5.1 million viewers. “The Unicorn” at 9:30 got a 0.5/4 and 3.7 million viewers. “Clarice” at 10 received a 0.4/3 and 3.5 million viewers.

For ABC, the “Celebrity Wheel of Fortune” season finale at 8 landed a 0.7/5 and 5.6 million viewers. At 9, the penultimate Season 1 episode of “The Chase” had a 0.5/4 and 4.2 million viewers. The season finale episode at 10 got a 0.4/3 and 3.3 million viewers.

For Fox, “Hell’s Kitchen” at 8 had a 0.7/5 and 2.5 million viewers. At 9, “Call Me Kat” got a 0.5/3 and 1.9 million viewers. “Last Man Standing” at 9:30 received a 0.4/3 and 2.4 million viewers.

NBC, Univision and Telemundo tied for fourth in ratings, each with a 0.3/2. NBC was fourth in total viewers with 2.1 million, Univision was fifth with 1.3 million and Telemundo was sixth with 940,000 total viewers.

For NBC, following repeats, “Dateline NBC” at 10 had a 0.4/3 and 2.6 million viewers.

The CW was seventh in ratings with a 0.1/0 and in viewers with 563,000, airing all reruns.