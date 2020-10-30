British Woodworking Show ‘The Chop’ Canceled Over Contestant’s ‘Far-Right’ Tattoos

British woodworking show “The Chop: Britain’s Top Woodworker” has been canceled by AETN U.K.’s and Comcast’s Sky History channel following controversy over a contestant’s “far-right” tattoos.

Sky History first pulled the series last week pending an investigation into complaints about participant Darren Lumsden’s alleged Nazi body art, including the number 88 tattooed on his cheek, which is considered by some to be a numerical code for the phrase “Heil Hitler.”

“Following an independent investigation, AETN UK has made the decision not to broadcast any further episodes of ‘The Chop’ on Sky HISTORY,” A&E Networks UK said in a statement to TheWrap Friday. “A contestant’s tattoos included symbols that could be connected to far-right ideologies and could cause offence; we sincerely apologise for that and we are sorry that our processes did not prompt further investigation at an earlier stage.”

The statement continued: “The contestant continues to strenuously deny that he has, or ever had, far-right leanings. We are thoroughly reviewing our internal processes following the investigation. AETN UK and Sky HISTORY stand against racism and hate speech of all kinds.”

Representatives for “The Chop” producer Big Wheel Film & Television did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment.