‘The Chosen Adventures’ Release Schedule: Are New Episodes on the Way?

“The Chosen Adventures” is now streaming on Prime Video and, like any kids’ series, you might’ve gone through it pretty fast. So, will you be able to watch more?

The animated series follows 9-year-old Abby, her talking sheep, and her best friend Joshua, as they grow up in the ancient city of Capernaum. When the kids encounter Jesus of Nazareth — Jonathan Roumie returns from “The Chosen” for this series — he changes the way they see the world.

The episodes are just 11 minutes long, arguably perfect for a kid’s short attention span. But if you’re looking for more, you’ll have to wait a while.

Here’s what we know.

“The Chosen Adventures” premiered on Prime Video on Friday, Oct. 17.

How many episodes are there?

There are 14 episodes total in the first season of “The Chosen Adventures.”

When do new episodes come out?

Prime Video went with the binge model for this one, so all 14 episodes are now streaming. As of this writing, a second season has not been announced. We’ll keep you posted if and when that changes.

Who lends their voice to “The Chosen Adventures”?

The cast includes Paul Walter Houser, Yvonne Orji, Jordin Sparks, Romy Fay, Jude Zarzaur and more.

Watch the trailer