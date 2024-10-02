‘The Circle’: Are Darian and Jadejha Still Together?

“The Circle” Season 7 was a wild ride. The most Machiavellian season of the social media strategy contest yet, Season 7 introduced the Disruptor, gave us the most cutthroat players of all seven seasons and it even centered on a love story. Darian Holt and Jadejha Edwards didn’t make it to the Final 5, but did they make it official after the show?

The duo had immediate eyes for each other as soon as the game started, and even though there were plenty of broken alliances and betrayals, Jadejha and Darian stayed simpatico and their support for each other never wavered. Neither did their attraction, culminating in a steamy smooch after Darian visited her in person after his elimination. Jadejha even told her dad they were going to get married afterward!

And yet, the finale offered no answers as to where they are now or if they made it work after the game (though they certainly seemed able to communicate with little more than a glance). Well, not to worry, there’s good news: Darian and Jadejha are very much still an item, going strong. And all signs point to a committed relationship, considering how regularly they joke with viewers on social media about marriage and family planning (Jadejha wants six kids, after all).

In a recent interview with Parade, Darian revealed that he initially returned home to Jackson, Mississippi, after filming but has since moved to Huston to be closer to Jedejha. “We’ve been doing our thing. We are official,” he told the outlet.

Darian has also said that watching the season back felt like “love at first sight,” telling EW, “That’s what it felt like, just watching it all unfold. Lovey dovey eyes, heart eyes, heart eyes, heart eyes, heart eyes, heart eyes, heart eyes.”

Jadejha was finally able to open up about the relationship after the finale episode debuted, and she gave Parade the full rundown of how she and Dorian actually got together after the series.

Turns out, she was on the verge of blocking him after the show because “at first it was giving more friend vibes, low-key,” she liked him too much and didn’t want another “situationship.”

But then, she made the “crazy decision” to invite him with her on a trip to Jamaica for a friend’s wedding with five days’ notice. He accepted and those low-key friend vibes were history.

“This was at the beginning of this year when he came, and then he asked me to be his girlfriend, which is so crazy,” Jadejha said in the interview. “I don’t know how he pulled it off, because, again, it was my trip. It was the trip that I was already going on, but he still did. And it was so beautiful. There were rose petals and candles and all… And honestly, he just keeps topping those things. Valentine’s Day was even crazier. So we’re we’re going really strong, but we’ve also been moving really, really fast. He’s met my entire family. I’ve met his entire family. We’ve done family trips. I’m not mad at it, but it’s just been kind of crazy.”

The duo have also been making some playful shows of affection on social media since the season debuted.

Every day since then the only thing he’s cared about more than me, is God. But go awfff 🤪 https://t.co/ZWAX0eU1Pl — Jadejha 👸🏾 (@Jadejha) September 27, 2024

Yall wanna know some reallll details? Cause honeyyyyy he packed his stuff swiftly 😂🤭 https://t.co/zo9bax9agf — Jadejha 👸🏾 (@Jadejha) September 25, 2024

I mean she ain't lying.. lol https://t.co/lTK9nZ52Hf — Darian Holt 🍎🍟🍎❄️ ➏ (@D_1andOnly_) October 1, 2024

I always said I was having 3 kids. Now I have to double that lol — Darian Holt 🍎🍟🍎❄️ ➏ (@D_1andOnly_) September 25, 2024

Darian and Jadejha may not have walked away with the money, but it seems like they have landed an even bigger prize all their own and gave audiences a taste of real-deal “Circle” Love in the process.