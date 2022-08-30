Amid the chaos of New York City, six young creatives are pursuing their wildest dreams in Freeform’s upcoming docuseries “The Come Up.”

A trailer released Tuesday introduces Taofeek Abijako, Fernando Casablancas, Ben Hard, Claude Shwartz, Ebon Gore and Sophia Wilson. These Gen Z “disruptors” are all thriving in their respective fields as they try to navigate love, art and friendship.

“New York is the only place I can imagine pursuing the things that I delusionally believe I can have,” 23-year-old Shwartz quips during a confessional.

You can meet the entire cast in the video linked above, and find more details about each of them below.

Shwartz is a Tribeca native and a true New Yorker. She’s a rising actress and model who has appeared in off-Broadway productions and worked as a model during NYFW Spring/Summer 2022, walking in the Batsheva show.

Abijako is a fashion designer and the face of clothing brand Head of State, a Forbes 30 under 30 and the youngest designer to showcase at NYFW. At the ripe age of 24 has already had a presence at the coveted Met Gala where he designed the outfits for Danai Gurira and Evan Mock.

Casablancas is defying the rules of the modeling industry by blurring gender lines as an androgynous/non-binary model (he was just on the cover of Vogue Czechoslovakia).

Wilson is an accomplished fashion and commercial photographer with global campaigns already under her belt at age 22. She’s shot campaigns for major brands like Google, Nike, Peloton, Converse, Fenty, Instagram and Pepsi and publications like Vogue, Elle, New York Magazine, i-D, Vanity Fair, The New Yorker, The New York Times, Hypebeast, Highsnobiety, Nylon and more. She is also pioneering work in the NFT space, including creating the first NFT for Instagram.

Gore is a budding entertainer on her way to becoming a multihyphenate in the public eye, she is a staple in Brooklyn nightlife as a sought-after party host and fixture of the rave circuit. For Gore, the well-being of the trans community is paramount. As an active and crucial organizer of queer nightlife, she has recently participated in town hall panels to discuss club safety and accountability. Beyond nightlife, Gore’s modeling career is quickly gaining momentum as she models for the likes of Milk Makeup, Parade and Ganni.

Hard is the newbie of the group, hailing from San Antonio, Texas. He’s quickly making NYC his home as a rising performer who is trying to make it as an actor, comedian and dancer.

“The Come Up” premieres Sept. 13 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Freeform.