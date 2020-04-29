Ratings: ‘The Conners’ Tops Quiet Tuesday, But ABC Still Settles for 3rd in Demo

ABC had Tuesday’s highest-rated primetime show with “The Conners,” but still settled for third place overall in the key demographic.

NBC and CBS tied for first in ratings, both with a 0.7/4 rating in the advertiser-coveted 18-49 demographic, according to preliminary numbers. CBS was first in total viewers with 7.4 million. NBC was second in total viewers with 3.6 million.

For CBS, following two encores, “FBI: Most Wanted” at 10 p.m. put up a 0.7/4 and 7 million viewers.

For NBC, sandwiched between repeats at 9, “Ellen’s Game of Games” scored a 0.8/4 and 4.2 million viewers.

ABC was third in ratings with a 0.6/3 and in viewers with 3.3 million. At 8, “The Conners” earned a 1.0/6 and 6 million viewers. “Bless This Mess” at 8:30 received a 0.6/3 and 4 million viewers. At 9, “mixed-ish” had a 0.5/3 and 2.8 million viewers. “black-ish” at 9:30 got a 0.5/3 and 2.6 million viewers. At 10, “For Life” closed the night with a 0.5/3 and 2.2 million viewers.

Fox and Univision tied for fourth in ratings, each with a 0.5 rating. Fox was fourth in viewers with 2.3 million and had a 2 share, airing only reruns. Univision was fifth in viewers with 1.7 million and had a 3 share.

Telemundo and The CW tied for sixth in ratings, both with a 0.3/2. Telemundo was sixth in viewers with 1 million. The CW was seventh in viewers with 960,000.

For The CW, “The Flash” at 8 drew a 0.4/2 and 1.2 million viewers. At 9, “DC’s Legends of Tomorrow” managed a 0.2/1 and 712,000 viewers.