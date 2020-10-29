Ratings: ‘The Conners’ Falls to New Series Lows With Election Episode

Last week it was the World Series, this week there’s no excuse

The “Roseanne” spinoff can’t even blame Fox’s regular Wednesday hit, “The Masked Singer,” which revealed Wendy Williams as the Lips minutes before “The Conners” started. What “The Conners” can point to is a pretty soft Season 5 premiere from new lead-in “American Housewife.”

“The Conners” fell to new series lows last night in both the key demo’s ratings and among total viewers — this is AFTER the World Series wrapped.

The election/Halloween episode of “The Conners” also was up against the beginning of CBS’ “Big Brother 22” season finale.

Fox was first in ratings with a 1.3 rating/8 share in the advertiser-coveted 18-49 demographic and in total viewers with an average of 4.8 million, according to preliminary numbers. “The Masked Singer” at 8 p.m. scored a 1.6/9 and 5.9 million viewers. “I Can See Your Voice” at 9 landed a 1.0/6 and 3.7 million viewers.

CBS was second in ratings with a 0.9/5 and in viewers with 3.9 million. The time-period premiere of “The Amazing Race” at 8 drew a 0.7/4 and 4 million viewers. The Season 22 finale of “Big Brother” from 9-11 averaged a 1.0/6 and 3.8 million viewers.

ABC was third in ratings with a 0.6/3 and in viewers with 3.2 million. “The Goldbergs” at 8 had a 0.7/4 and 3.7 million viewers. The fifth season of “American Housewife” at 8:30 premiered to a 0.6/4 and 3.4 million viewers. At 9, “The Conners” got a 0.7/4 and 4.2 million viewers. “Black-ish” at 9:30 received a 0.6/3 and 2.9 million viewers. “The Con” closed primetime’s 10 o’clock hour with a 0.4/3 and 2.5 million viewers.

In case you were wondering, “Roseanne” would have never gone that low — and we’re referring to both the revival and the original run.

NBC was fourth in ratings with a 0.5/3 and in viewers with 3.1 million. “The Wall” season finale at 8 had a 0.6/3 and 3.7 million viewers. A two-hour “American Ninja Warrior” starting at 9 averaged a 0.5/3 and 2.8 million viewers.

Univision and Telemundo tied for fifth in ratings, both with a 0.3/2. Univision was fifth in total viewers with 1.1 million, Telemundo was sixth with 916,000.

The CW was seventh in ratings with a 0.1/1 and in viewers with 667,000. “Devils” at 8 had a 0.1/0 and 509,000 viewers. At 9, “Coroner” got a 0.1/1 and 825,000 viewers.