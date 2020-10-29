The Conners

ABC/Eric McCandless

Ratings: ‘The Conners’ Falls to New Series Lows With Election Episode

by | October 29, 2020 @ 8:34 AM

Last week it was the World Series, this week there’s no excuse

“The Conners” fell to new series lows last night in both the key demo’s ratings and among total viewers — this is AFTER the World Series wrapped.

The “Roseanne” spinoff can’t even blame Fox’s regular Wednesday hit, “The Masked Singer,” which revealed Wendy Williams as the Lips minutes before “The Conners” started.  What “The Conners” can point to is a pretty soft Season 5 premiere from new lead-in “American Housewife.”

Tony Maglio

Tony Maglio

TV Editor • tony.maglio@thewrap.com • Twitter: @tonymaglio

