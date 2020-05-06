ABC Finishes 3rd in Total Viewers on Night of ‘The Conners,’ Other Sitcom Season Finales

ABC aired a quartet of sitcom season finales on Tuesday, including “The Conners,” but it wasn’t enough. NBC finished first last night in the key demo, CBS won in total viewers.

NBC was first in ratings with a 0.7 rating/4 share in the advertiser-coveted 18-49 demographic and second in total viewers with an average of 4.6 million, according to preliminary numbers. “The Voice” results show at 8 p.m. had a 1.0/5 and 7.1 million viewers. At 9, “Ellen’s Game of Games” got a 0.8/4 and 4.2 million viewers.

CBS, ABC and Univision tied for second in ratings, each with a 0.6/3. CBS was first in total viewers with 6.7 million, ABC was third with 3.3 million viewers, Univision was fifth with 1.7 million.

For CBS, following reruns, the “FBI: Most Wanted” season finale at 10 received a 0.6/3 and 6.6 million viewers.

For ABC, “The Conners” season finale at 8 drew a 0.9/5 and 6 million viewers. At 8:30, the “Bless This Mess” season finale had a 0.6/3 and 3.8 million viewers. The “Mixed-ish” season finale at 9 got a 0.5/3 and 2.7 million viewers. At 9:30, the “Black-ish” season finale settled for a 0.4/2 and 2.6 million viewers. Drama “For Life” at 10 closed primetime with a 0.4/2 and 2.2 million viewers.

Fox was fifth in ratings with a 0.5/2 and fourth in viewers with 2.1 million, airing such a “Masked Singer” repeat.

Telemundo and The CW tied for sixth in ratings, both with a 0.3/2. Telemundo was sixth in total viewers with 981,000, The CW was seventh with 977,000.

For The CW, “The Flash” at 8 had a 0.4/2 and 1.2 million viewers. At 9, “DC’s Legends of Tomorrow” got a 0.2/1 and 741,000 viewers.