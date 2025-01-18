‘The Couple Next Door’ Release Schedule: When Are New Episodes Out?

“Outlander” may be signing off for Season 7, but Starz is prepped and ready to deliver more Sam Heughan in the steamy polyamory thriller, “The Couple Next Door.” The series aired in the U.K. last November, and now its finally available to watch in the U.S. and Canada.

Heughan stars as “alpha traffic cop” Danny, who’s in an open marriage with glam yoga instructor Becka (Jessica De Gouw, “Pennyworth”), residents of an upscale neighborhood where newcomers Evie (Eleanor Tomlinson, “Poldark”) and Pete (Alfred Enoch, “How to Get Away With Murder”) dream of starting a family. But when the two couples get close, very close, they stir up some lusty liaisons that will change their lives forever.

Here’s when and where you can watch new episodes as they drop.

When does “The Couple Next Door” come out in the U.S.?

Stateside viewers can watch “The Couple Next Door” when the premiere episode debuts on Friday, Jan. 17, following the Season 7 finale of “Outlander.”

When do new “The Couple Next Door” episodes air?

You can watch new episodes when they go live weekly on Fridays on the Starz app and all Starz streaming and on-demand platforms.

If you want to catch the series as it airs, new episodes will debut Fridays at 9:00 pm ET/PT on Starz.

Here’s the full “The Couple Next Door” episode release schedule:

“The Couple Next Door” is a six-episode series, and new episodes will roll out weekly without any gap weeks.

Here’s the full release schedule: