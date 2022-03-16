The Regency-era-inspired reality dating competition “The Courtship” has moved from NBC to USA Network, where it will air Wednesday nights at 11 p.m., after “Temptation Island,” NBC confirmed to TheWrap.

The decision was made after the series’ lackluster debut in the 8 p.m. slot on March 6 and its even worse performance the following week, where it lost 37% of the premiere’s 990,000 viewers. Newcomers can catch up with the series from the beginning as it will re-air the first episode this week, followed by Episodes 2 and 3 next week and Episode 4 the following week.

NBC did not have a comment about the move, but the disappointing ratings and the ability to slot it next to an already established reality series likely played a part in the network’s decision.

The first two episodes are available now on Peacock and new episodes will be added to the streamer the day after they air on USA Network.

In place of “The Courtship,” NBC will air a new episode of “Weakest Link” at 8 p.m. Sunday, March 20, followed by “An Audience with Adele” special.

Next Sunday, a repeat of “American Song Contest,” which debuts March 21, will air from 7 to 9 p.m., followed by “Weakest Link” at 9 p.m. and medical drama “Transplant” at 10 p.m.

“The Courtship” is executive produced by Anthony Dominici, Sharon Levy, Shyam Balsé, DJ Nurre, Michael Heyerman for Endemol Shine North America and Susy Price for Shine TV.

Vulture first reported this story.