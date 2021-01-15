Kevin James Has a Losing Driver and a Demanding New Boss in Trailer for Netflix’s ‘The Crew’ (Video)

Kevin James seems like a pretty solid crew chief in his new NASCAR Netflix comedy series, “The Crew.” Unfortunately, everyone around him appears to be as hapless as can be.

But don’t take our word for it — watch the trailer above.

“The Crew” is set to debut on Monday, Feb. 15 on Netflix, the streaming service said on Friday. The timing follows the real-life Daytona 500 race on Sunday, Feb. 14.

“‘The Crew’ stars Kevin James as the leader of the fictional Bobby Spencer Racing team. When the team’s old-school owner, Bobby Spencer himself (Bruce McGill), steps down and passes the team off to his daughter Catherine (Jillian Mueller), James has to protect himself and his crew from her attempts to modernize the team.

Step 1 of Catherine’s plan: Replace the clearly very bad (or at least dumb and distracted) driver Jake, who is played by Freddie Stroma.

Sarah Stiles, Gary Anthony Williams and Dan Ahdoot also star on the series. In addition to McGill, who is a (publicly) new addition, Paris Berelc is also now announce-able as a guest star.

Berelc will guest as Jessie. She’s a young race car driver who Catherine wants to replace Jake on the Bobby Spencer racing team. Sponsors love the idea of getting a young woman behind the wheel, and unlike Jake, she knows as much about the cars as the mechanics.

McGill’s Bobby Spencer was a beloved driver back in NASCAR’s early years who started up his own team when he retired. Seeing his team’s fortunes declining as the technology driven teams dominate the sport, he turns the operation over to his daughter… but staying away isn’t as easy as he thought.

Jeff Lowell (“The Ranch,” “Two and a Half Men,” “Spin City”) will serve as writer, showrunner and executive producer. Andy Fickman (“Paul Blart: Mall Cop 2”) directed all of the episodes and is also an executive producer. Kevin James, Jeff Sussman and Todd Garner are also executive producers, as are Matt Summers and Tim Clark on the NASCAR side.