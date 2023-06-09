We've Got Hollywood Covered
‘The Crowded Room’ Cast and Character Guide: Here Are the Potential Suspects

The room is indeed very crowded in Apple TV+’s new thriller

| June 9, 2023 @ 9:13 AM

In any good on-screen investigation, there are always a slew of suspects in play. And such is indeed the case for Apple TV+'s new series, "The Crowded Room," which debuts June 9.

The streaming series, which stars Tom Holland and Amanda Seyfried, follows the story of Danny Sullivan (Holland), a young boy who finds himself at the center of a shooting incident in New York City in 1979.

 

Through multiple interviews with interrogator Rya Goodwin (Seyfried), we learn Danny's life story, and meet several of his friends -- or maybe foes -- along the way to learning what really happened.

 

Here's who's on the roster.

Danny Sullivan (Tom Holland)

 

At the heart of this story is Danny Sullivan, who is arrested in connection to a shooting. He's played by Spider-Man actor Tom Holland, but be warned: "The Crowded Room" is very different than any "Spider-Man" film.

Rya Goodwin (Amanda Seyfried)

 

Amanda Seyfried plays Rya Goodwin, the woman tasked with interrogating Danny and getting to the truth of what happened.

Candy Sullivan (Emmy Rossum)

 

Though only 10 years older than Holland in real life, Emmy Rossum plays his on-screen mother in "The Crowded Room." However, she's not too worried about that close age gap.

Marlin Reid (Will Chase)

 

Most recently seen in "Dopesick," Will Chase takes on the role of Marlin Reid in "The Crowded Room." He plays Rossum's husband, and Holland's stepfather.

Ariana (Sasha Lane)

 

Sasha Lane plays Ariana, a friend of Danny's. Like Holland, she has ties to the Marvel universe, having played Hunter C-20 in the first season of Disney+'s "Loki."

Yitzhak Safdie (Lior Raz)

 

Lior Raz plays Yitzhak, Danny's mysterious landlord who becomes an important -- and clearly protective -- figure in his life. Maybe don't mess with him.

Mike (Sam Vartholomeos) and Jonny (Levon Hawke)

 

Danny has two best friends: Mike and Jonny. In the above image, Mike is on the left of Holland, and is a popular jock. Jonny is on the right, and he's a skilled magician.

Jack Lamb (Jason Isaacs)

 

Jack Lamb is a bit of a mystery in "The Crowded Room." He doesn't enter until later episodes, but we know that he is a friend of Danny's biological father, and apparently employs Yitzhak.