‘The Crown’ Denies Reports Show Is ‘Struggling’ to Cast Season 5’s Prince Andrew

Netflix’s “The Crown” is denying reports that it’s “struggling” to cast an actor to play controversial royal Prince Andrew, who became notoriously unpopular after his friendship with convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein was revealed, for the upcoming fifth and sixth seasons of the British Royal Family drama.

“There is absolutely no struggle to cast any role for season 5 of ‘The Crown’ and it is normal practice for productions to advertise in Spotlight,” spokesperson for “The Crown” told TheWrap Tuesday.

“The Crown” rep’s statement comes as British media outlets have been reporting that production has been “struggling” to fill the part of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip’s youngest son, Prince Andrew — who was played by actor Tom Byrne on Season 4 — for Seasons 5 and 6, which will be the show’s final years.

U.K. press pointed to an advertisement placed on the casting website Spotlight, which called “The Crown’s” Prince Andrew part “very good role” for an actor in his mid-30s to early-40s, as a sign of the difficulty the show is facing in landing an actor.

The previously announced cast members for “The Crown’s” final two seasons include Imelda Staunton as Queen Elizabeth II (who was played by Olivia Colman on Seasons 3 and 4), Lesley Manville as Princess Margaret (formerly played by Helena Bonham Carter), Jonathan Pryce as Prince Philip (a role filled by Tobias Menzies for the third and fourth seasons), Elizabeth Debicki taking over as Princess Diana from Emma Corrin, and Dominic West in talks to portray Prince Charles (a role filled by Josh O’Connor for Seasons 3 and 4.)

Season 5 of “The Crown,” which is expected to begin production this summer, will cover the British Royal Family during the mid-to-late ’90s, leading into Season 6 following the events of the early ’00s. This means Season 5 would likely cover Prince Andrew’s divorce from Sarah Ferguson.

“The Crown” Season 5 is likely to not air until 2022.