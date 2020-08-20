‘The Crown’ Reveals Season 4 Premiere Date in Teaser Introducing Princess Diana, Margaret Thatcher (Video)

Netflix revealed the premiere date for “The Crown” Season 4 Thursday in a teaser formally introducing fans to Emma Corrin’s Princess Diana and Gillian Anderson’s Margaret Thatcher.

In the clip, which you can view above, Queen Elizabeth II (Olivia Colman) says, “Something as important as the monarchy simply cannot be allowed to fail.” Those words are spoken over cryptic, short glimpses of Lady Diana Spencer in her wedding gown and and Thatcher taking control as the U.K.’s new prime minister, implying that Elizabeth is going to have her hands full with these two new characters.

The video ends with the reveal that “The Crown” Season 4 will premiere Nov. 15 on Netflix.

Also Read: Gillian Anderson on 'Sex Education' and Playing Margaret Thatcher in 'The Crown' | Video

Here’s the logline for the 10-episode season, which will cover 1979-1990, courtesy of Netflix:

As the 1970s are drawing to a close, Queen Elizabeth (Olivia Colman) and her family find themselves preoccupied with safeguarding the line of succession by securing an appropriate bride for Prince Charles (Josh O’Connor), who is still unmarried at 30. As the nation begins to feel the impact of divisive policies introduced by Britain’s first female Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher (Gillian Anderson), tensions arise between her and the Queen which only grow worse as Thatcher leads the country into the Falklands War, generating conflict within the Commonwealth. While Charles’ romance with a young Lady Diana Spencer (Emma Corrin) provides a much-needed fairytale to unite the British people, behind closed doors, the Royal family is becoming increasingly divided.

“The Crown” Season 4 stars Colman as Queen Elizabeth II, Tobias Menzies as Prince Philip, Helena Bonham Carter as Princess Margaret, Anderson as Margaret Thatcher, Erin Doherty as Princess Anne, O’Connor as Prince Charles, Marion Bailey as The Queen Mother and Corrin as Diana Spencer.

Also Read: 'The Crown' Finds Its Princess Diana for Seasons 5 and 6

Series creator Peter Morgan executive produces “The Crown” along with Stephen Daldry, Andy Harries, Suzanne Mackie, Benjamin Caron, Robert Fox and Matthew Byam Shaw.

In July, Netflix and Morgan revealed the series will run for six seasons after all, following their January announcement that Season 5 would be the drama’s final year — despite Morgan having stated for years that his vision for “The Crown” had always been a six-season run.

“As we started to discuss the storylines for Series 5, it soon became clear that in order to do justice to the richness and complexity of the story we should go back to the original plan and do six seasons,” Morgan said in a statement July 9. “To be clear, Series 6 will not bring us any closer to present day – it will simply enable us to cover the same period in greater detail.”

Also Read: 'The Crown': Jonathan Pryce Cast as Prince Philip for Final Two Seasons

The announced cast for “The Crown’s” final two seasons currently includes Imelda Staunton as Queen Elizabeth II, Lesley Manville as Princess Margaret, Jonathan Pryce as Prince Philip, and Elizabeth Debicki as Princess Diana.

“The Crown” is expected to take a production hiatus before filming on Season 5 begins next June, meaning that installment won’t premiere until 2022.