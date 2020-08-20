‘The Crown’ Reveals Season 4 Premiere Date in Teaser Introducing Princess Diana, Margaret Thatcher (Video)
Welcome to the royal family, Emma Corrin and Gillian Anderson
Jennifer Maas | August 20, 2020 @ 7:41 AM
Last Updated: August 20, 2020 @ 8:41 AM
Netflix revealed the premiere date for “The Crown” Season 4 Thursday in a teaser formally introducing fans to Emma Corrin’s Princess Diana and Gillian Anderson’s Margaret Thatcher.
In the clip, which you can view above, Queen Elizabeth II (Olivia Colman) says, “Something as important as the monarchy simply cannot be allowed to fail.” Those words are spoken over cryptic, short glimpses of Lady Diana Spencer in her wedding gown and and Thatcher taking control as the U.K.’s new prime minister, implying that Elizabeth is going to have her hands full with these two new characters.
The video ends with the reveal that “The Crown” Season 4 will premiere Nov. 15 on Netflix.
Here’s the logline for the 10-episode season, which will cover 1979-1990, courtesy of Netflix:
As the 1970s are drawing to a close, Queen Elizabeth (Olivia Colman) and her family find themselves preoccupied with safeguarding the line of succession by securing an appropriate bride for Prince Charles (Josh O’Connor), who is still unmarried at 30. As the nation begins to feel the impact of divisive policies introduced by Britain’s first female Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher (Gillian Anderson), tensions arise between her and the Queen which only grow worse as Thatcher leads the country into the Falklands War, generating conflict within the Commonwealth. While Charles’ romance with a young Lady Diana Spencer (Emma Corrin) provides a much-needed fairytale to unite the British people, behind closed doors, the Royal family is becoming increasingly divided.
“The Crown” Season 4 stars Colman as Queen Elizabeth II, Tobias Menzies as Prince Philip, Helena Bonham Carter as Princess Margaret, Anderson as Margaret Thatcher, Erin Doherty as Princess Anne, O’Connor as Prince Charles, Marion Bailey as The Queen Mother and Corrin as Diana Spencer.
Series creator Peter Morgan executive produces “The Crown” along with Stephen Daldry, Andy Harries, Suzanne Mackie, Benjamin Caron, Robert Fox and Matthew Byam Shaw.
In July, Netflix and Morgan revealed the series will run for six seasons after all, following their January announcement that Season 5 would be the drama’s final year — despite Morgan having stated for years that his vision for “The Crown” had always been a six-season run.
“As we started to discuss the storylines for Series 5, it soon became clear that in order to do justice to the richness and complexity of the story we should go back to the original plan and do six seasons,” Morgan said in a statement July 9. “To be clear, Series 6 will not bring us any closer to present day – it will simply enable us to cover the same period in greater detail.”
The announced cast for “The Crown’s” final two seasons currently includes Imelda Staunton as Queen Elizabeth II, Lesley Manville as Princess Margaret, Jonathan Pryce as Prince Philip, and Elizabeth Debicki as Princess Diana.
“The Crown” is expected to take a production hiatus before filming on Season 5 begins next June, meaning that installment won’t premiere until 2022.
Fall TV 2020: All the Premiere Dates for New and Returning Shows - So Far (Photos)
Fall will be here before we know it, and it's safe to say that when it arrives, everyone will still be staying at home as much as possible to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Luckily, dozens of new and returning shows are premiering this autumn to keep you company. TheWrap has rounded up all the dates we know -- so far -- for Fall TV shows' debuts. We will continue to update the list as more become available.
For the purposes of this gallery, we've designated Sept. 1 as the beginning of fall rather than the official Sept. 22 start, since "Fall TV" is sure to be more loosely defined this year.
Here’s when 49 broadcast, cable and streaming series debut and come back
Fall will be here before we know it, and it's safe to say that when it arrives, everyone will still be staying at home as much as possible to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Luckily, dozens of new and returning shows are premiering this autumn to keep you company. TheWrap has rounded up all the dates we know -- so far -- for Fall TV shows' debuts. We will continue to update the list as more become available.
For the purposes of this gallery, we've designated Sept. 1 as the beginning of fall rather than the official Sept. 22 start, since "Fall TV" is sure to be more loosely defined this year.