Princess Diana’s Fairy Tale Begins and Quickly Unravels in ‘The Crown’ Season 4 Teaser (Video)

That wedding dress, though

| October 13, 2020 @ 7:00 AM Last Updated: October 13, 2020 @ 7:08 AM

Netflix dropped the teaser for the fourth season of “The Crown” Tuesday, previewing Emma Corrin’s Princess Diana embarking on a fairy tale with Prince Charles (Josh O’Connor) that the world knows all too well ended in tragedy.

The 1-minute, 32-second clip — which you can view here and via the video above — is narrated with the words said by an archbishop presiding over Diana and Charles’ memorable wedding day on July 29, 1981.

“Here is the stuff of which fairy tales are made,” the voice says, as scenes of the two meeting and falling in love are shown. “A prince and princess on their wedding day. But fairytales usually end at this point with the simple phrase, ‘They lived happily ever after.'”

Though the speech continues, the scenes of smiles and happiness fade, and fights and sadness take hold.

“As husband and wife live out their vows, loving and cherishing one another, sharing life’s splendors and miseries, achievements and setbacks, they will be transformed in the process. Our faith sees the wedding day not as the place of arrival, but the place where the adventure really begins.”

Here’s the official description for “The Crown” Season 4, which launches Nov. 15 on Netflix:

The new season picks up toward the end of the 1970s as Queen Elizabeth (Olivia Colman) and her family find themselves preoccupied with safeguarding the line of succession by securing an appropriate bride for Prince Charles (Josh O’Connor), who is still unmarried at 30.

As the U.K. begins to feel the impact of divisive policies introduced by Britain’s first female prime minister, Margaret Thatcher (Gillian Anderson), tensions arise between her and the Queen that worsen as Thatcher leads the country into the Falklands War, generating conflict within the Commonwealth. While Charles’ romance with a young Lady Diana Spencer (Emma Corrin) offers some much-needed good news to unite the British people, division erupt within the royal family behind closed doors.

“The Crown” Season 4 was written by series creator Peter Morgan and also stars Helena Bonham Carter as Princess Margaret, Tobias Menzies as The Duke of Edinburgh, Josh O’Connor as Prince Charles, Erin Doherty as Princess Anne, Emerald Fennell as Camilla Parker Bowles, Marion Bailey as the Queen Mother, Georgie Glen as Lady Fermoy, Tom Byrne as Prince Andrew, Angus Imrie as Prince Edward and Charles Dance as Lord Mountbatten.

