“The Crown” executive producer Suzanne Mackie is exiting the drama’s production company Left Bank Pictures to launch her own banner, Orchid Pictures, which has signed a development deal with Netflix.

Mackie will remain executive producer on the upcoming Seasons 5 and 6 of “The Crown,” the Netflix series’ final two installments, which are expected to begin shooting next year.

“Having spent 12 very happy and creatively fulfilling years working with Andy Harries and the team at Left Bank Pictures, starting my own company felt like an exciting next chapter in my career,” Mackie said in a statement obtained by TheWrap. “The opportunity of further deepening my collaboration with Netflix presented an immensely exciting opportunity. It’s thrilling that Hannah Campbell will join me from Sky, where her excellent reputation was established. She and I have high hopes for Orchid Pictures and the prospect of working with Netflix to create a bespoke slate of projects – from emerging and established talent – which reflect our passion, vision and taste.”

“I have enjoyed an amazing journey with Suzanne, from ‘Mad Dogs’ to ‘Misbehaviour’ with lots of ‘The Crown’ on top! She is smart, wise and has great taste,” Harries added. “I have no doubt she will create some classy new shows for Netflix as well as riding sidesaddle with us on ‘The Crown.'”

Mackie joined Left Bank Pictures in 2009 and was promoted to creative director in 2012. She leaves Left Bank after more than a decade working with CEO Andy Harries.

Representatives for Mackie and Netflix did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment regarding the specifics of Mackie and Orchid Pictures’ development partnership with the streaming service and whether the deal is exclusive.

“The Crown” Season 4 launches Nov. 15 on Netflix.