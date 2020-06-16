The CW has acquired four more series to debut this summer and has also nailed down the rest of its summer premiere dates.

The four new series include whodunnit competition series “Killer Camp,” which debuts July 16, the docu-series “Being Reuben,” premiering Aug. 7, a comedy panel game show called “Taskmaster” coming Aug. 2, and family-centric cooking competition series “Fridge Wars” immediately following it the same night.

These join the network’s existing summer lineup of original and acquired series.

Previously acquired series “Tell Me a Story,” which originally streamed on CBS All Access, will make its broadcast television debut on July 28. Investigative drama “Coroner” will have its U.S. premiere on Aug. 5, and the British comedy “Dead Pixels” will premiere on Aug. 18.

See the full schedule of late-summer premieres below.

Though “Coroner” and “Tell Me a Story” will begin in the summer, they will also continue to air through the fall. To see the network’s full fall schedule, click here.

Midseason and early-summer series that are concluding their seasons this summer include “Burden of Truth,” with its third season finale coming July 9 at 8 p.m., with “In The Dark” finishing its second season right afterwards at 9 p.m. “Bulletprooof” ends its second season on July 29 at 9 p.m., and “DC’s Stargirl” ends season one on Aug. 11 at 8 p.m.

Here is the official description for “Being Reuben:”

“In BEING REUBEN, fourteen-year-old Reuben de Maid, a talented teen juggling social media stardom with real-life squabbling siblings, became an internet sensation after shooting to fame following an appearance on “Little Big Shots.” The Welsh teenager is a singer, influencer and make-up expert, and now has a high-profile career. In this fun, inspiring and warm-hearted new docuseries, we follow Reuben as he grows into his glamorous new life, while still grounded in his reality at home in Wales with siblings Coco and Sonny, and his mother Vicky. Being Reuben takes a passionate look at how a loving family has given their special teen the strength to stand out”

Reuben de Maid stars in the docu-series from Ricochet Ltd., a Warner Bros. International Television Production Company, and Krempelwood Ltd. Blair Krempel and Mark Wood executive produce, along with Emma Walsh for Ricochet.

“Fridge Wars” is described like this:

“Top chefs compete to make an amazing feast using leftovers and ingredients found in your fridge in the culinary competition FRIDGE WARS. Each episode, two top chefs are pitted against one another with a challenge to create extraordinary meals using only the ingredients taken from the fridges of ordinary families. We learn why dinnertime is a source of stress and panic when host Emma Hunter visits a family’s home and conducts a surprise fridge raid– taking everything from last week’s leftover lasagna to the condiment collection, and even snatching that questionable bag of frozen vegetables from 2016.” Also Read: The CW Acquires Italian Thriller 'Devils' Starring Patrick Dempsey, Shifts Fall Schedule

Hosted by comedian Emma Hunter, “Fridge Wars” is co-produced and co-created by The Gurin Company and the CBC. The show is executive produced by Tracie Tighe (CBC) and Emmy- and Rose d’Or-winner Phil Gurin (The Gurin Company).

Here is the description for “Taskmaster:” “Taskmaster” is an International Emmy and triple BAFTA nominated comedy game show starring comedian and actor Greg Davies in the title role of the all-powerful Taskmaster, who issues simple comedic and bizarre tasks to five regular contestants – usually comedians – with Alex Horne (the show creator) acting as the Taskmaster’s assistant. The tasks – usually performed in isolation, but occasionally in teams – are designed to encourage the players to think laterally and creatively.

“Taskmaster” comes from Avalon (“Breeders,” “Last Week Tonight With John Oliver”). Executive producers include Alex Horne, Richard Allen-Turner, Rob Aslett, James Taylor, Jon Thoday and Andy Devonshire (who is also director) and Hilary Rosen for UKTV.

Below is The CW’s full schedule of late-summer premieres:

THURSDAY, JULY 16

8:00-9:00pm KILLER CAMP (Series Premiere)

TUESDAY, JULY 28

8:00-9:00pm DC’S STARGIRL (Original Episode)

9:00-10:00pm TELL ME A STORY (Series Premiere)

SUNDAY, AUGUST 2

8:00-9:00pm TASKMASTER (Series Premiere)

9:00-10:00pm FRIDGE WARS (Series Premiere)

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 5

8:00-9:00pm THE 100 (Original Episode)

9:00-10:00pm CORONER (Series Premiere)

FRIDAY, AUGUST 7

8:00-8:30pm MASTERS OF ILLUSION (Original Episode)

8:30-9:00pm MASTERS OF ILLUSION (Encore Episode)

9:00-9:30pm BEING RUEBEN (Series Premiere)

9:30-10:00pm BEING RUEBEN (Original Episode)

TUESDAY, AUGUST 18

8:00-8:30pm DEAD PIXELS (Series Premiere)

8:30-9:00pm DEAD PIXELS (Original Episode)

9:00-10:00pm TELL ME A STORY (Original Episode)