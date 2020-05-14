The CW released its fall schedule Thursday, and the only thing staying put from last year’s lineup is “Supernatural” Thursdays.

The rest of what would have been the network’s regular schedule was reshuffled due to production delays caused by the pandemic, which means that all the shows that would normally return this fall have been pushed to January.

Series premieres of new shows “Superman & Lois,” “Walker” are being saved for early next year. In their place will be a mix of original and recently acquired programming from streaming services, including first-time broadcast TV airings of DC Univers’s “Swamp Thing” in the primetime Tuesday slot followed by CBS All Access’s “Tell Me a Story” at 9 p.m.

The “Supernatural” final season will pick back up as planned, however, getting the primetime slot on Thursdays followed by “Outpost” at 9 p.m. The latter usually airs in the summer but was pushed back along with “Whose Line Is It Anyway” and “Penn & Teller: Fool Us,” which will take Mondays this fall. “Two Sentence Horror Stories” will take Wednesdays, followed by the CBC’s “Coroner” and BBC Studios’ “Dead Pixels,” which were also acquired earlier this week.

The network also ordered a brand new show, “The World’s Funniest Animals,” which will air Friday nights at 8 p.m.

In January, “Superman & Lois” will get the Tuesday 9 p.m. slot after “The Flash,” and “Walker” will get the primetime Thursday slot followed by “Legacies.”

“Riverdale” and “Nancy Drew,” will keep their same Wednesday slots as last year, as will “All American” and “Black Lightning” on Mondays. On Sundays, “Batwoman” will be followed by “Charmed” instead of “Supergirl,” which has been pushed to midseason along with new series “Kung Fu” and “The Republic of Sarah,” and returning series “DC’s Legends of Tomorrow,” “Dynasty,” “In The Dark,” and “Roswell, New Mexico.”

Below, find the full schedules for both Fall 2020 and January 2021.

Fall 2020

MONDAY

8:00-8:30 p.m. WHOSE LINE IS IT ANYWAY?

8:30-9:00 p.m. WHOSE LINE IS IT ANYWAY?

9:00-10:00 p.m. PENN & TELLER: FOOL US

TUESDAY

8:00-9:00 p.m. SWAMP THING

9:00-10:00 p.m. TELL ME A STORY

WEDNESDAY

8:00-8:30 p.m.TWO SENTENCE HORROR STORIES

8:30-9:00 p.m. DEAD PIXELS

9:00-10:00 p.m. CORONER

THURSDAY

8:00-9:00 p.m. SUPERNATURAL

9:00-10:00 p.m. THE OUTPOST

FRIDAY

8:00-8:30 p.m. WORLD’S FUNNIEST ANIMALS

Jan. 2021

MONDAY

8:00-8:30 p.m. WHOSE LINE IS IT ANYWAY?

8:30-9:00 p.m. WHOSE LINE IS IT ANYWAY?

9:00-10:00 p.m. PENN & TELLER: FOOL US

TUESDAY

8:00-9:00 p.m. SWAMP THING

9:00-10:00 p.m. TELL ME A STORY

WEDNESDAY

8:00-8:30 p.m. TWO SENTENCE HORROR STORIES

8:30-9:00 p.m. DEAD PIXELS

9:00-10:00 p.m. CORONER

THURSDAY

8:00-9:00 p.m. SUPERNATURAL

9:00-10:00 p.m. THE OUTPOST

FRIDAY

8:00-8:30 p.m. WORLD’S FUNNIEST ANIMALS

8:30-9:00 p.m. WORLD’S FUNNIEST ANIMALS

9:00-10:00 p.m. PENN & TELLER: FOOL US (Encores)

SUNDAY

8:00-8:30 p.m. MASTERS OF ILLUSION

8:30-9:00 p.m. MASTERS OF ILLUSION

9:00-10:00 p.m. PANDORA