Bryan Callen stand-up comedy special doesn’t draw

NBC didn’t need an original “America’s Got Talent” episode to top Tuesday, but Univision made it close in the key demo and CBS kept the margins tight in terms of total viewers.

The CW, which aired its “Happy Hour” season finale, did not come close to competing.

NBC was first in ratings with a 0.6 rating/4 share in the advertiser-coveted 18-49 demographic and in total viewers with an average of 4.5 million, according to preliminary numbers. An “AGT” rerun, the “Best of” the auditions round, averaged a 0.7/5 and 5.1 million viewers from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. At 10, “World of Dance” drew a 0.5/3 and 3.3 million viewers.

Univision was second in ratings with a 0.5/3 and fourth in viewers with 1.5 million.

CBS was third in ratings with a 0.4/2 and second in viewers with 4.3 million, airing all reruns.

ABC and Telemundo tied for fourth in ratings, both with a 0.3/2. ABC was third in total viewers with 2.1 million, Telemundo was sixth with 979,000.

For ABC, following repeats, “What Would You Do?” at 10 had a 0.3/2 and 2.3 million viewers.

Fox was sixth in ratings with a 0.2/2 and in viewers with 1.03 million, airing reruns.

The CW was seventh in ratings with a 0.1/1 and in viewers with 536,000. “DC’s Stargirl” at 8 got a 0.1/1 and 786,000 viewers. The “Happy Hour” season finale at 9, a Bryan Callen stand-up comedy special titled “Complicated Apes,” settled for a 0.1/0 and 287,000 viewers.