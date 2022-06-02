The CW announced an additional summer slate of programming, which includes new scripted series “Bump” and “Leonardo,” debuting Aug. 11 and Aug. 16, respectively, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on the channel. The network also announced the return of “Devils,” set for Aug. 16 at 9 p.m., and “Killer Camp” on Aug. 5 at 8 p.m.

“Bump,” an Australian comedy series, will make its U.S. debut with back-to-back episodes. The show follows 17-year-old over-achiever Olympia (Nathalie Morris), who is shocked to discover she’s in labor after being rushed to the hospital with severe pains. Suddenly, her 10-year-plan with her boyfriend Lachie (Peter Thurnwald) and best friend Reema (Safia Arain) comes crashing down, especially given that the baby’s father is actually Santi’s (Carlos Sanson Jr.), the son of her mother’s work crush.

Meanwhile, “Leonardo” — a historical drama about Leonardo da Vinci starring Aidan Turner as the artist, as well as Freddie Highmore, Matilda de Angelis and Giancarlo Giannini — will premiere before the sophomore return of the financial thriller series “Devils,” which was originally set for a June 30 release date. Created by “The X Files” producer Frank Spotnitz and “Doctor Who” writer Steve Thompson, “Leonardo” will trace da Vinci’s personal and professional struggles against the backdrop of Renaissance Italy. Based on Guido Maria Brera’s novel “I Diavoli,” “Devils” centers on Massimo (Alessandro Borghi), the iron-fist leader of a top investment bank, and his mentor Dominic (Patrick Dempsey). After the latter passes him up for a promotion, Massimo finds himself embroiled in a murder investigation and bitter international financial war.

Satirical reality competition show “Killer Camp” will also make its second season return ahead of a new episode of “Dynasty.”

Here’s the schedule thus far:

Monday, June 6

8 p.m. ET/PT “Roswell, New Mexico”

9 p.m. ET/PT “In the Dark”

Wednesday, June 22

8 p.m. ET/PT “The Flash”

9 p.m. ET/PT “Wellington Paranormal”

9:30 p.m. ET/PT “Wellington Paranormal”

Wednesday, July 6

8 p.m. ET/PT “Mysteries Decoded”

9 p.m. ET/PT “Wellington Paranormal”

Friday, August 5

8 p.m. ET/PT “Killer Camp”

9 p.m. ET/PT “Dynasty”

Thursday, August 11

8 p.m. ET/PT “Bump”

8:30 p.m. ET/PT “Bump”

Tuesday, August 16

8 p.m. ET/PT “Leonardo”

9 p.m. ET/PT “Devils”