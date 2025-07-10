‘The Daily Show’s Ronny Chieng Picks Out the Only Trump Admin Member That AI Won’t Be Able to Impersonate | Video

Secretary of State Marco Rubio is at the center of an AI scam right now, after someone used the technology to begin impersonating him and contacting high-level government officials. But “The Daily Show” host Ronny Chieng thinks there’s at least one member of the Trump administration that this will never happen to.

According to reports, an impostor used AI to call and/or text at least five government officials, mimicking Robio’s voice. Among them were three foreign ministers, a U.S. governor and a member of Congress.

“That is so f–ked up, OK?” Chieng said on Wednesday. “The last thing we need right now is AI taking jobs from struggling Marco Rubio impersonators.”

Speaking more seriously, Chieng warned that any member of Trump’s administration could be at risk of experiencing the same treatment.

“This is a security threat that has to be addressed,” he said. “AI could impersonate any member of the Trump administration. Well, anyone except RFK Jr., OK? Because even AI can’t replicate that signature throat gargle.”

Play video

Of course, that didn’t stop the Comedy Central host from imagining what an AI’s attempt at replicating Kennedy’s voice would actually sound like.

“It’ll be like, ‘Hi, I’m Robert Kennedy,’” he mimicked, putting on his own impression and struggling to form words. “‘Ah, f–k it, I’m a robot, OK? This is f–king up my larynx every time I do this, I don’t even have one!’”

You can watch the full news headlines from “The Daily Show” in the video above.