‘The Daily Show’ Roasts Trump as ‘Drone Strike Santa’ After Oddly Specific Threat for Narco-Terrorists | Video

“The Daily Show” labeled Donald Trump as “drone strike Santa” over his unusually detailed threat for Venezuela’s alleged narco-terrorists.

Host Josh Johnson addressed the president’s warning at the top of his monologue Wednesday evening, where he called out Trump for keeping his promise “to keep America out of foreign wars” for less than a year.

Johnson, of course, was referring to the Trump administration’s war on narco-terrorism, which has prompted war crimes concerns after a double tap boat strike in September.

Yet, as “The Daily Show” highlighted, Trump has doubled down on his fight against narco-terrorists, as he even warned that strikes by land could occur soon.

“We’re going to start doing those strikes on land, too,” Trump stated in a news highlight played on “The Daily Show.” “You know, the land is much easier. It’s much easier. And we know the routes they take. We know everything about them. We know where they live. We know where the bad ones live.”

Johnson responded to the now-viral clip with: “We know where they live. We know if they’ve been good or bad. What is he, Drone Strike Santa?”

Later on, Johnson laid into Trump over his flimsy anti-drug crusade, calling out the president’s hypocritical pardon of former Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernández, who was previously convicted of drug trafficking and weapons conspiracy and was sentenced to 45 years in prison.

“I don’t even know what’s crazier, that President Trump is pardoning the president of Honduras for selling drugs or that the president of Honduras was selling drugs,” Johnson quipped. “People work their whole lives just to become president. So for you to get there and say to yourself, ‘Now I get to do my dream,’ is crazy.”

Johnson called Trump’s decision to pardon Hernández “confusing, to say the least.” However, as Johnson mentioned, Hernández penned Trump a letter alleging he was “targeted by the Biden-Harris administration.”

“It was that easy? All you have to do is write Trump a letter saying that Biden framed you for something you definitely did, had a trial for and were convicted of? You are the most did it,” Johnson said. “Because, if it really is that easy, you know what this means? I don’t think Diddy can read or write.”

Watch Johnson’s full monologue above.

“The Daily Show” airs weeknights at 11 p.m. ET on Comedy Central.