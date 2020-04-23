‘The Daily Show’ Channels Fox News to (Incorrectly) Explain Coronavirus (Video)

Desi Lydic “Foxplains” in web-only clip

| April 23, 2020 @ 10:56 PM Last Updated: April 23, 2020 @ 10:58 PM

On Thursday, “The Daily Show” correspondent Desi Lydic attempted to recreate the experience of watching Fox News in order to incorrectly explain the ins and outs of the coronavirus pandemic in a web-only gag called “Foxplaining.”

In the clip, which was also reminiscent of Jordan Klepper’s short-lived “The Opposition,” Lydic said she’s been binge-watching Fox News for 48 hours, and so it is she attempted to explain the crisis in a style reminiscent of the conservative news channel’s style and tone.

“First off, the World Health Organization? Or as I like to call it the world HELL organization,” Lydic began, “tag teams with the communist Democrat Republic of China. Whose president by the way has the same barber as George Soros. Coincidence? Yeah, if you’re Chuck Schumer maybe.”

Also Read: Trump Wonders If Injecting Disinfectant - or Light - Into Human Bodies Could Kill Coronavirus (Video)

Then she talked about Dr. Anthony Fauci, or as she called him, “‘Doctor’ Fauci.” “You know where this guy went to school? Burisma,” a reference to unproven claims about Joe Biden’s son, Hunter Biden.

“Hillary Clinton,” Lydic non-sequitured, “or as I like to call her, Hydroxychloroquillary Clinton. That’s part one, now, part three: 5G. COVID-19? More like COVID-50.”

“This is a pandemic, not a pot-demic. Washington legalizes weed and now they’re the first state hit three months before 420?” she continued.

Other highlights from the (very funny) video:

“What does the G in 5G stand for? Gluten.”

“Democrats want to vote by Quibi? Huh, uh uh, no. Not in my country.”

“Every patriotic American should call their senator and say ‘please, let me die.'”

There’s plenty more, and it’s good stuff. Watch the whole clip above.

These Celebrities Reached Into Their Pockets to Help Us Get Through the Pandemic (Photos)

  • Oprah Ryan Reynolds Dolly Parton Getty Images
  • Oprah Winfrey Getty Images
  • Rihanna Getty Images
  • Taylor Swift Getty Images
  • Kelly Ripa Mark Consuelos Getty Images
  • Roxane Gay Getty Images
  • Blake Lively Ryan Reynolds Getty Images
  • Ariana Grande Getty Images
  • Kylie Jenner Getty Images
  • Getty Images
  • angelina jolie Getty Images
  • Dolly Parton 2016 CMAs Getty Images
  • Jay-Z Getty Images
  • Getty Images
  • Steph Curry in 2019 NBA Finals Game 2 Getty Images
  • Sheryl Sandberg, Katie Couric at Vanity Fair New Establishment Summit Getty Images
  • Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey Getty Images
  • Jeff Bezos Getty Images
  • 2011 MTV Video Music Awards - Beyonce Getty
1 of 19

There is certainly no shortage of kind acts from people helping others get through the coronavirus pandemic, and that includes celebrities and Hollywood artists social distancing like the rest of us

As the number of people sickened by COVID-19 continues to rise, there is certainly no shortage of kind acts from people helping others get through the pandemic. And that includes celebrities and Hollywood artists social distancing like the rest of us. These famous do-gooders are reaching into their own pockets to make life under quarantine just a little bit easier.

View In Gallery

Related Content

KEEP READING..

The news
you need now,
more than ever.

Create a FREE Account

Already a member? Login

LIMITED TIME - Sign up for WrapPRO for 70% off

Try PRO today
FOR FREE