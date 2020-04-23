‘The Daily Show’ Channels Fox News to (Incorrectly) Explain Coronavirus (Video)
Desi Lydic “Foxplains” in web-only clip
Ross A. Lincoln | April 23, 2020 @ 10:56 PM
Last Updated: April 23, 2020 @ 10:58 PM
On Thursday, “The Daily Show” correspondent Desi Lydic attempted to recreate the experience of watching Fox News in order to incorrectly explain the ins and outs of the coronavirus pandemic in a web-only gag called “Foxplaining.”
In the clip, which was also reminiscent of Jordan Klepper’s short-lived “The Opposition,” Lydic said she’s been binge-watching Fox News for 48 hours, and so it is she attempted to explain the crisis in a style reminiscent of the conservative news channel’s style and tone.
“First off, the World Health Organization? Or as I like to call it the world HELL organization,” Lydic began, “tag teams with the communist Democrat Republic of China. Whose president by the way has the same barber as George Soros. Coincidence? Yeah, if you’re Chuck Schumer maybe.”
Then she talked about Dr. Anthony Fauci, or as she called him, “‘Doctor’ Fauci.” “You know where this guy went to school? Burisma,” a reference to unproven claims about Joe Biden’s son, Hunter Biden.
“Hillary Clinton,” Lydic non-sequitured, “or as I like to call her, Hydroxychloroquillary Clinton. That’s part one, now, part three: 5G. COVID-19? More like COVID-50.”
“This is a pandemic, not a pot-demic. Washington legalizes weed and now they’re the first state hit three months before 420?” she continued.
Other highlights from the (very funny) video:
“What does the G in 5G stand for? Gluten.”
“Democrats want to vote by Quibi? Huh, uh uh, no. Not in my country.”
“Every patriotic American should call their senator and say ‘please, let me die.'”
There’s plenty more, and it’s good stuff. Watch the whole clip above.
As the number of people sickened by COVID-19 continues to rise, there is certainly no shortage of kind acts from people helping others get through the pandemic. And that includes celebrities and Hollywood artists social distancing like the rest of us. These famous do-gooders are reaching into their own pockets to make life under quarantine just a little bit easier.
Oprah Winfrey announced on social media that she is donating $10 million to relief efforts, with $1 million of that specifically helping people who are struggling to buy food during the pandemic.
Rihanna’s charitable organization Clara Lionel Foundation made a commitment of $5 million that will go to U.S. food banks as well as to helping advance testing in at-risk communities both in the U.S. and in Haiti and Malawi. The foundation — along with Twitter's Jack Dorsey — also partnered with the Mayor's Fund for Los Angeles and committed $2.1 million toward shelter, meals and counseling for victims of domestic violence. The fund, combined with Dorsey's contribution, totals $4.2 million.
10-time Grammy-winner Taylor Swift has been quietly contacting people on social media who have said they've been struggling to pay bills during the pandemic. Those users then shared screenshots of Swift making donations to them of several thousand dollars each.
TV host Kelly Ripa and husand Mark Consuelos donated $1 million to both the New York governor’s office, for the purchase of ventilators, and WIN, a New York-based organization that provides shelters to homeless women and children.
Writer Roxane Gay has tweeted several times during the pandemic asking for those struggling to pay bills during the pandemic to share their mobile payment handle to receive personal donations from her.
Ryan Reynolds and wife Blake Lively announced on social media that they donated $1 million to Feeding America and Food Banks Canada.
Pop star Ariana Grande said in her Instagram Stories that she had made donations to several organizations, including Opportunity Fund, GiveDirectly, Feeding America, Croce Rossa Italiana and the World Health Organization.
A physician in Los Angeles, Dr. Thais Aliabad, wrote on Instagram that Kylie Jenner, one of her patients, had "donated $1,000,000 to help us buy hundreds of thousands of masks, face shields, and other protective gear."
NFL player Drew Brees told TMZ that he's donating $5 million to the state of Louisiana to help with the coronavirus relief efforts.
Oscar-winning actress and humanitarian Angelina Jolie donated $1 million to No Kid Hungry to help provide meals for children in low-income families, the organization said in a statement.
Country music legend Dolly Parton said on Instagram that she donated $1 million to Vanderbilt's research for a COVID-19 cure.
Jay-Z's Shawn Carter Foundation matched Rihanna's donation of $1 million to relief efforts.
Bruno Mars, who has a residency in Las Vegas, donated $1 million to the MGM Resorts Foundation to help MGM employees in the city who lost work due to the pandemic, his representative said, according to E News.
The players, coaches and owners of the Golden State Warriors announced they are donating $1 million to help employees at the Chase Center who lost work because of canceled NBC games.
Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg partnered with a Silicon Valley food bank to put $5.5 million toward creating the COVID-19 Emergency Fund for Feeding Families.
Twitter CEO and co-founder Jack Dorsey said on his platform that he is donating $1 billion in shares of his other company Square Inc. to help fund relief efforts. Dorsey said it is about 28% of his wealth. After "we disarm the pandemic," Dorsey said, the money will also help fund girls' health and education, as well as universal basic income.
Along with Rihanna's charitable foundation, committed $2.1 million toward shelter, meals and counseling for victims of domestic violence for a total $4.2 million grant.
Beyonce's BeyGOOD foundation also partnered with Jack Dorsey, teaming up with his #startsmall initiative to donate $6 million to local community organizations so they can provide necessities like food, cleaning supplies, protective gear, medicines and more.
