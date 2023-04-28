Marjorie Taylor Greene turned her ire onto stepmothers at a committee hearing this week, which was something that absolutely baffled “The Daily Show” host Desi Lydic — mostly because, according to Lydic, Greene herself radiates “stepmom energy.”

At a hearing this week about COVID school closings, Greene put Teachers Union president Randi Weingarten in her crosshairs, asking the woman if she’s a mother. When Weingarten clarified that she is a stepmother, Greene later dismissed her insights because Weingarten is “not a medical doctor, not a biological mother, and really not a teacher.”

“What the hell was that about? Listen Marjorie, you don’t get to decide who’s a mother or not,” Lydic bit back after watching the moment. “That job exclusively belongs to gay men on TikTok.”

Lydic then got a bit more vicious, calling out Greene’s own vibes, particularly on the day she heckled President Joe Biden from the House floor.

“It’s a little weird to hear MTG dissing stepmothers, because this woman has the most stepmom energy I have ever seen,” Lydic mocked. “Remember that white coat? OK, that is not the coat you wear when you’re a mom. That’s the coat you wear when you’re f—ing someone’s dad.”

You can watch the full segment from “The Daily Show” in the video above.