Though sneakerheads and non-sneakerheads alike have spent this week dunking on Donald Trump’s recently revealed golden sneakers, “The Daily Show” correspondent Desi Lydic has found an upside to them. They’re the perfect shoes to be wearing if you “accidentally step in s—.”

Hosting “The Daily Show” on Tuesday night, Lydic first mocked Trump other new piece of a merch: a cologne called “Victory47,” that comes in a bottle with his head as the cap. “Now, if you think hawking perfume is undignified for the frontrunner for president … don’t worry, it’s not just perfume!” she said, bringing up footage of Trump unveiling the shoes at SneakerCon.

Priced at almost $400, the shoes are gold all over, with an embroidered “T,” red bottoms, and an American flag pattern at the ankle.

“Finally! A sneaker that won’t make me feel bad when I accidentally step in s—!” Lydic joked. “No, I’m kidding. This is actually the perfect shoe to tell the world you’re about to lose a game of one-on-one by 50 points.”

That said, she did give Trump some credit for coming up with so many items to try to sell people.

“At least when you give money to Trump, you actually get something in return,” Lydic said. “If you give money to Democrats, all you get is 50 thousand emails asking for more money. Send me a body spray, Nancy!”

Still, Lydic admitted that she’s no fashion expert, or even a shoe expert. So, “The Daily Show” sent correspondent Josh Johnson out to the streets of New York to poll real sneakerheads about the footwear. And for what it’s worth, they all hated it too.

You can watch the full segment from “The Daily Show” in the video above.