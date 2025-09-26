‘The Daily Show’ Questions Donald Trump’s Indictment of James Comey: ‘He’s the Dude Who Got You Elected President’ | Video

“The Daily Show” host Jordan Klepper couldn’t believe that President Donald Trump was indicting, of all people, former FBI Director James Comey asking, “How can you go after a guy who played a key role in you winning the election?”

“I don’t know what’s worse, Donald Trump weaponizing the Justice Department or the fact that he’s doing it to go after James Comey,” Klepper began on Thursday night’s episode of “The Daily Show.” “I mean, Trump, he’s the dude who got you elected president. Remember, he announced a few days before Election Day that he was investigating Hillary for her email server. And America was like, we can’t have a president with such disrespect for proper procedure. Let’s elect Donald Trump instead.”

Earlier Thursday, Comey was indicted by a federal grand jury in Virginia on one count for giving a false statement and on one count of obstruction of justice. Both charges were related to his September 2020 testimony to the Senate Judiciary Committee. The former FBI director is the first senior government official, who investigated Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign over possible ties to Russia, to face federal charges.

“How can you go after a guy who played a key role in you winning the election?” Klepper asked. “What’s next? Are you going to go after podcast with names like ‘The Chode Kings’ or ‘Roiding Out with the Jizz Brothers?’ […] Look, now, even though prosecutors say they don’t have a case against Comey, Trump seems to have found a loophole to appoint a prosecutor who doesn’t care.”

According to sources the president allegedly forced out a U.S. attorney he appointed in eastern Virginia and replaced them with Lindsey Halligan, one of his personal lawyers.

“Wow, wow, one of his personal lawyers,” the host joked. “She must have a ton of experience in the criminal justice system. I bet she knows her way around a grand jury.” The show then cutaway to a media report that said Halligan is an insurance lawyer who has never prosecuted a criminal case.

He continued: “But you got to figure, if he’s trusting Lindsey Halligan to go after his political enemies, the vetting process must have been extremely thorough.” Another cutaway revealed that she told the Washington Post that she ended up

on Trump’s legal team after showing up at one of his golf events in a suit and was hired a few weeks later. The attorney was also reported to be a former contestant in Miss Colorado USA.

“This is all starting to make sense, though. When Trump hires people, they’re

either beauty queens or the ugliest bog creatures in the world,” Klepper said. “So the bad news is, Trump continues to appoint people to positions that are

completely unqualified for. But the good news is, Trump continues to appoint people to positions they’re completely unqualified for. In other words, don’t worry, James Comey. You don’t have to learn how to make toilet hooch just yet.

You can watch the full “Daily Show” monologue in the video above.