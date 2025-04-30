“The Daily Show’s” Jordan Klepper questioned just how much of a “dictator” President Donald Trump truly wants to be after the commander-in-chief’s slew of political walk-backs during his first 100 days in the White House.

After throwing the entire audience off with an edited photo of a barley-nude Trump in his Mar-a-Largo steam room, and throwing shade at major news platforms for failing to know exactly which day marked Trump’s second 100th day in office, Klepper pondered Trump’s tyrant goals, saying his recent withdraws on his executive orders have been the “silver lining” in his presidency.

“When anyone pushes back, he folds like a Cybertruck in a fender bender,” Klepper said, first pointing out the downfall of Trump’s controversial tariffs war.

“It was the centerpiece of his campaign last year,” Klepper said of Trump’s abandoned tariffs policy. “It took less than a week of market turmoil, and suddenly Trump was like ‘backsies.’”

He then weighed in on the other policies Trump has retreated from.

“Tariffs are just the most famous example. He’s been backtracking all over the place,” Klepper said. “Just for example, he unfired federal workers he had fired, he put back DEI web pages he had taken down. He uncanceled student visas that he canceled, he un-nominated the attorney general he already nominated, and so on, and so on, and so on. At a certain point, you have got to ask, does Trump even want to be a dictator? Because I’ve never heard a dictator call backsies this much.”

He went on to compare Trump’s dictatorship skills to Adolf Hitler’s.

“And say what you want about Hitler, which is a sentence I immediately regret saying, but the guy stuck to his guns. It’s Mein Kampf, not mein bad,” Klepper said.

The comedian then went on to take a jab at Trump rolling back his supposed attempt to fire U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, whom Trump called a “major loser.”

“When I first say that, I thought, ‘Here we go, some dictator shit’s about to go down.’ But then, the same old story. The markets got spooked, and then, so did Trump,” Klepper said as he went into a Trump impression. “Never did. I did say he’s a major loser, but in a friendly way. ‘Hey, my loser. No hard R.’”

He went on: “The point is, Trump basically does the presidential version of posting a picture, then deleting it if doesn’t get enough likes, which makes it all the more frustrating to see so many law firms and universities and companies bending the knee to Trump. They don’t have to. Chances are if you push back, he’ll take it back. Either that, or he’ll send you to El Salvador for a few years. But then you’ll get a selfie with Kristi Noem, so it’s worth it.”

You can watch Klepper’s “The Daily Show” segment in the video above.