‘The Daily Show’ Jokes the Government Shutdown Upstaged Nicole Kidman, Keith Urban Split | Video

“The Daily Show” drew comparisons between the government shutdown and the breakup of Hollywood couple Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban during Wednesday’s episode.

“I thought the worse thing that could happen this week was when Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban broke up,” host Ronny Chieng said during his monologue Wednesday evening. “I mean, I know, if two hot Australians with the same face can’t make it work then what hope is there for the rest of us?”

However, as Chieng told viewers tuning in, things got much worse when the government shut down just after midnight Wednesday — after Republicans and Democrats failed to move forward on a spending bill.

He continued, “But then, to make it worse, my favorite federal government also couldn’t make it work.”

“Look, this is a classic dispute between the parties,” he added. “Democrats say that the government should help pay for health care, and Republicans say, ‘That’s what GoFundMe is for.’ But, because Republicans need Democratic votes to keep the government open, the two parties have to come together.”

Word of Kidman and Urban’s divorce broke Monday, when reports claimed the spouses had separated earlier this year after 19 years of marriage. Kidman then filed for divorce on Tuesday, citing “irreconcilable differences” in documents obtained by TheWrap.

Neither Kidman nor Urban have publicly addressed the split.

As for the government shutdown, at the time of this writing, there’s currently no end in sight, as leaders from both sides continue to point the finger of blame at the other.

“The Daily Show” airs weeknights at 11 p.m. ET on Comedy Central.