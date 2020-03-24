‘The Daily Show’ Nails What a Real Romantic Gesture Looks Like in the Age of Coronavirus (Video)

HINT: People bought way too much of it when this mess started

| March 24, 2020 @ 10:22 PM

As the coronavirus pandemic shutdown continues, one constant has been the continual problem of people needlessly hoarding goods, causing artificial shortages. But “The Daily Show” found the bright side of that by identifying a new grand romantic gesture perfect for these troubled times: Buying toilet paper.

“Relationship on the rocks because of self isolation? Well get her something that shows you still care,” begins a fake commercial for “Love Toilet Paper.” The clip was posted online as part of coronavirus quarantine content “The Daily Show” has been putting up on YouTube since the show, like every late night show, went on hiatus.

“Nothing says ‘I love you’ like the most valuable commodity around,” the fake ad continues. This was followed by offers of delivering the toilet paper in customizable formats, including a TP bouquet, which are double-ply “because her TP should be as strong as your relationship.”

Also Read: Riot Games Donates $1.5 Million to Coronavirus Relief in LA

The ad also offers boxes of personalized toilet paper, chocolate boxes full of extra soft, and a TP-themed over-sized teddy bear.

“Your love has no bottom, but she does,” the ad concludes. “Let her know you care about it.”

Watch the whole clip above. And uh, actually, given how grocery stores have been looking lately, we’d probably consider marrying just about anyone who gave that to us.

20 Movies With Extremely Happy Endings to Make You Forget All About Coronavirus (Photos)

  • Movies With Extremely Happy Endings Main Image
  • Movies With Extremely Happy Endings Babe
  • Movies With Extremely Happy Endings Back to the Future
  • Movies With Extremely Happy Endings Bridesmaids
  • Movies With Extremely Happy Endings Bring It On
  • Movies With Extremely Happy Endings Chef
  • Movies With Extremely Happy Endings Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs
  • Movies With Extremely Happy Endings Fast and Furious 5
  • Movies With Extremely Happy Endings Homeward Bound
  • Movies With Extremely Happy Endings Mama Mia Here We Go Again
  • Movies With Extremely Happy Endings Pitch Perfect 3
  • Movies With Extremely Happy Endings Popstar Never Stop Never Stopping
  • Movies With Extremely Happy Endings The Princess Bride
  • Movies With Extremely Happy Endings To All the Boys I've Loved Before
  • Movies With Extremely Happy Endings Trolls
  • Movies With Extremely Happy Endings Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory
1 of 21

Self-quarantine more like self-quarantastic

Hey, uh, are you all OK? Because we know it's not a relaxing time, what with the ever-worsening coronavirus pandemic and everything being locked down. But if we're gonna make it through... however long of isolating at home with our sanity intact, we need to stay positive. And we have just the thing for that! Just watch one of these movies with extremely happy endings, every single one guaranteed to leave you feeling so upbeat and genuinely awesome that you'll forget all about covid-19. Coronavirus, schmoronavirus, we say!

View In Gallery

Related Content

Keep
Reading...

Looks like you’re enjoying reading
Keep reading by creating
a free account or logging in.
Continue